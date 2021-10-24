How the world has ‘sleepwalked’ into energy crisis, according to UAE Minister

The world has “sleepwalked” into the current energy crisis, according to Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change.

The energy supply crisis the world is facing is a result of a rapid rise in demand for energy after the pandemic lockdowns. Demand for winter fuels has surged in recent weeks as the global market comes up against severe shortages of natural gas used in home heating and power generation. The price basket of oil, gas and coal since May is up 95 percent.

Al Jaber said: “It’s simple. In my view, I do actually think the world has sleepwalked into the supply crunch.

“There hasn’t been a real moment where we took a step back for the whole world to reflect and really and deeply and truly understand what it means to go through an energy transition. A transition simply means a transition. It takes time.”

Al Jaber noted that there has been long-term under-investment in traditional fuels and said investment in carbon-efficient hydrocarbons must continue to avoid supply shocks during the energy transition. He pointed out that since 2014, oil and gas investment has been running 15-20 percent down, and last year it dropped by a third compared to 2019, even though demand is rising to almost 100 million barrels-a-day.

“We need to be somewhat a bit mature and sober in carrying out this discussion. The world requires an energy mix, that is a given, no-one can debate that and we’re fully supportive of that. We are investing heavily in the advancement of this basket,” he said.

“Yet we must also acknowledge the fact that in the past seven or eight years we have seen a serious reduction in investment. The world has been under-investing in resources and in particular in the hydrocarbon business and this is exactly what we’re hearing about today.”

The UAE currently operates three of the largest and lowest-cost solar plants in the world and is investing to increase the country’s renewable energy capacity four-fold to about 9 gigawatts by the end of 2025.

However, Al Jaber explained that 80 percent of the total energy requirements today come from fossil fuels, while 60 percent is represented by oil and gas.

“While we are all for the advancement of a renewable energy – we are all committed and we are all adopting very aggressive and ambitious targets, through a progressive and holistic approach in terms of advancing clean power, renewable energy, reducing our carbon emissions – we must come to terms with the realities on the ground,” he said.

“We can’t just come out of nowhere and all of a sudden speak about an energy transition and completely ignore or underestimate the impact of oil and gas in helping to meet global energy requirements.”

Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative, the view was echoed by the kingdom’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who said: “The world cannot operate without fossil fuels, without hydrocarbons, without renewables… none of these things will be the saviour. It has to be a comprehensive solution.”

It comes as Saudi Arabia announced plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, while Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest exporter of oil, set a goal of reaching net-zero emissions from its wholly-owned operations by 2050.