UAE authorities launch ‘major investigation’ into Dubai’s Union Properties

The UAE’s Federal Public Funds Prosecution has launched a “major investigation” into Dubai-based real estate developer Union Properties (UP), according to a statement on state-run news agency WAM.

The investigation involves “complaints lodged by the Securities and Commodities Authority on allegations of financial violations”.

These include the firm selling property at less than its real value and hiding the name of the beneficiary of the sale, as well as “forging documents and other violations that caused harm to the company and its stockholders”. These also include the alleged violation of accounting standards systems to hide the loss incurred by the company by changing the classification of its investments.

In a statement, UAE Attorney-General, Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said that the Public Prosecution has immediately started investigation procedures under his direct supervision. He ordered to seize the property of some of the accused and they were barred from leaving the country.

He added that the legal status of the contracts, deals, and procedures initiated by the accused is being investigated and subjected to a technical examination by specialists with the participation of the Securities and Commodities Authority and law enforcement authorities, and to summon all those whose responsibility is proven.

“The Public Prosecution will continue to inform the public in accordance with the course of the investigation and the interest of the investigation process,” he concluded.

In a statement posted to Dubai Financial Market (DFM), UP denied any wrongdoing said the sale of assets is carried out in accordance with a “methodology approved by the board of directors and its executive management through following strict procedures in terms of the fair evaluation of its assets by reputable real estate valuers”, and following “the procedures stipulated in the governance controls of public joint stock companies when conducting any transactions with related parties leading to conflict of interest”.

It added that, in order to restructure debts with lenders, the company “disposed of some assets”, which amounted to AED161 million, which helped reduce financing expenses during 2020 by approximately 31 percent compared to 2019.

In terms of the particular “asset” under scrutiny by the authorities, UP said the residential building had been bought in 1997 for AED36m “and was mortgaged to one of the company’s and one of its subsidiaries’ lenders since 2009, and registered in the books of the company for AED49.5m”, according to the annual financial statements for 2019.

The statement goes on to say that, due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, combined with a commitment to settle the company’s debts, the asset was sold for AED30m.

“The company confirms that the entire amount received from the sale has been paid to the lender, and the company also committed to reflecting the financial impact of the transaction in the financial statements for the first quarter of 2020,” it added.