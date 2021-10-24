Aldar to create 1,000 jobs for Emiratis over next five years

UAE giant Aldar Properties has vowed to create 1,000 jobs for the country’s nationals over the next five years, as part of ambitious Emiratisation goals set out in the government’s ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative.

A total of 200 roles will be created each year for five years across Aldar’s various subsidiarises and partner companies, with positions available for fresh graduates as well as experienced professionals.

It will include direct roles across Aldar’s entire business, as well as indirect roles with partners and suppliers in line with Aldar’s In Country Value (ICV) programme requirements.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, group chief executive officer, Aldar Properties, said: “We are committed to offering the next generation of Emirati talent an opportunity to build their careers in a business with high ambitions, a solid growth trajectory, and diverse business interests. By driving the adoption of this initiative, we will deliver on our purpose as a responsible organisation and be an active enabler of the continued development of our national economy.”

Currently, UAE nationals represent half of Aldar’s executive management team and hold CEO positions at Aldar Group, Aldar Investment, Aldar Projects, and Aldar Ventures.

Some 32 percent of department head roles are occupied by Emiratis, including the Strategy and Transformation, Sustainability, Marketing and Communications, Procurement, IT, Commercial, Portfolio Management, Investment Finance, and People, Culture and Performance departments. While 18.7 percent of all senior roles in the organisation are held by Emirati women. Furthermore, 53 percent of Aldar’s local employees are under the age of 35.

At present, 33.5 percent of Aldar employees are Emirati with more than 100 locals joining the company in the past two years.

Bayan Al Hosani, executive director for People, Culture and Performance, Aldar Properties, added: “Real estate, investment, innovation, sustainability and education will play a significant role in the development of the UAE, meaning these talented Emiratis will be at the forefront of the country’s future. We look forward to welcoming them to the Aldar family over the next five years and beyond.”