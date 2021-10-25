Why female-led entrepreneurs need to embrace digital payments

Female entrepreneurs are more likely to have an online presence than their male counterparts in the Middle East and North Africa, at 81 percent compared to 68 percent, respectively, but up to a third of women-led businesses don’t accept digital payments, according to Mastercard research.

The problem isn’t about the cost associated with implementing digital payment options, entrepreneurs don’t understand it, the research found.

“Eventually we realised we have a lot more work to do about how we educate women entrepreneurs and women-led SMEs about how they can get access to this technology that we know can digitally transform their business,” Ngozi Megwa, senior vice president, digital partnerships, Middle East and Africa, at Mastercard, said during a panel discussion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Having a digital presence for businesses is increasingly important, especially in a post-pandemic world where much purchasing has moved online, but brick-and-mortar hasn’t seen a complete downfall.

“Brick-and-mortar is still very important to us; even now I think about 90 percent of our sales come through brick-and-mortar, and 10 percent comes from online,” said Maureen Hall, founder and CEO, Coéga Sunwear, that began in Dubai and is now found in over 100 retail outlets and on eight online platforms.

But Hall (pictured below) said that their online presence does allow them to reach a new customer segment that would otherwise remain untapped.

Hall and Sarah’s Bag founder Sarah Beydoun echoed similar sentiments that for their customers, touching and feeling the product is an important part of the buying process. Sarah’s Bag began in Lebanon in 2000 as a way to help prisoners and underprivileged women gain financial independence. Now, the medium-sized enterprise is a global name embraced by some of the world’s hottest stars, including Beyonce, who toted one of Sarah’s bags in 2018.

Beydoun (pictured below) said that over the years her business has changed, and in 2018 Sarah’s Bag switched to a direct-to-consumer model, which is when the online business took off.

“It’s better for us because we can control our image, our production, and I get to know the clients, and I wanted to keep my business as a medium-sized business,” she said. “I didn’t want to become global – I would lose the DNA of my company.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum from shops that thrive in a brick-and-mortar environment is Dubai-based Instashop that lives online.

“For us, the whole goal was getting the grocery experience online,” said Ioanna Angelidaki (pictured below), co-founder of Instashop.

The delivery app for groceries, cosmetics and other goods began life catering to two towers in Dubai in 2015, and now the company operates in five countries across the region and has expanded into Greece.

For all businesses, accelerating digital payments is important. Coéga Sunwear has stopped accepting cash on delivery due to problems and lost money.

“We originally had made it available, but we tracked expenses and we saw we were losing money,” Hall said.

Despite its problems, cash isn’t disappearing anytime soon, though it is declining in popularity, Megwa (pictured below) said.

“Cash isn’t going away, but we have to be able to give the customer choice,” she said.

For businesses, this means adopting technology that is affordable and trustworthy. Mastercard is investing in technology that allows merchants to accept payment on their phone.

“If you compare a device that’s AED500-a-month compared to just using your phone, you can immediately see the benefit to an SME,” she said.

Finally, embracing digital gives businesses a digital footprint that many banks need to see to integrate into financial systems, and it further gives business owners knowledge about their consumers.