Dubai’s GMG reveals plans to double global workforce by 2025

GMG currently employs around 7,000 people in 12 countries across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia.

Mohammad A. Baker, deputy chairman and CEO of GMG, told Arabian Business: “Part of our vision for sustainable growth includes providing rewarding, equal career opportunities. In geographies like the Middle East, what I think is especially important to note is that young people constitute by far the region’s largest demographic. Many of our best people have risen through the ranks with us.”

Working across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, GMG has introduced more than 120 brands into its markets. Baker confirmed that its future investments will be focused on improving people’s lives through active living, nutritious food, and good health, through its four business verticals: GMG Sports, GMG Food, GMG Health, and GMG Consumer Goods.

“We recognise that communities and governments around the world are striving to progress sustainable development goals that are often anchored in personal wellbeing,” said Baker.

“Meanwhile, the industries we operate in are experiencing significant disruption, whether through climate change, rapid digitalisation, or other forces. We are therefore setting a new purpose-centric vision for GMG to inspire people to win in ways that make the world better, daring ourselves and others to develop better products and experiences that change lives. This is not just about the sustainability of our own business, but also of the communities we serve,” he added.

According to a report from McKinsey & Company the global wellness market is estimated to be worth more than $1.5 trillion with annual growth of five to 10 percent as consumers view wellness across dimensions such as better health, fitness, nutrition, appearance, and more.

In the sports retail category, GMG represents international brands such as Nike, Vans, The North Face, Columbia, and many more. In the food sector, the company is both a food manufacturer under GMG Food, and a distributor for popular food brands such as McCain, Mama Sita’s, and Shan, under its GMG Consumer Goods vertical.

The company has also created many successful homegrown concepts, including Sun & Sand Sports – now the Middle East’s largest sports retailer – as well as Supercare pharmacies, the Farm Fresh food brand, and others.