ITP Media Group signs and supports UN Women’s Empowerment Principles

The organisation is one of the largest media companies in the Middle East with a portfolio of more than 80 media brands and a team of over 300 staff.

By signing the Women’s Empowerment Principles, ITP commits to continue advancing gender equality in the workplace, marketplace and community through implementing the seven principles below:

Establish high-level corporate leadership for gender equality

Treat all women and men fairly at work – respect and support human rights and non-discrimination

Ensure the health, safety and well-being of all women and men workers

Promote education, training and professional development

Implement enterprise development, supply chain and marketing practices that empower women

Promote equality through community initiatives and advocacy

Measure and publicly report on progress to achieve gender equality

ITP works to empower women via implementation of gender-responsive corporate practices, such as learning and development schemes, equitable hiring and equal succession opportunities.

By becoming a signatory of the Women’s Empowerment Principles, ITP continues to commit to and sustain diversity and inclusion in the work environment. The unique value each member brings to our company shapes us to be an innovative, resilient and better employer.

ITP Media Group already works closely with UN Women after signing up to the UN Women’s Media Compact earlier this year. With a mutual focus on women’s empowerment and gender equality issues it was a natural step to better champion women via continued production of high-quality editorial coverage on this topic both directly and indirectly.