Dubai, UK firms form JV to chase sports business deals

The UAE is set to see the big-bang launch of a 360-degree sports management venture, with the Dubai-based sports broadcast production and marketing major IPG group and the UK’s international sports commercial consultancy Redstrike entering into a deal to form a joint venture.

The proposed move on the joint venture – Redstrike IPG – amidst a slew of global sports events including the T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup hosted by the UAE – will also see IPG becoming the cricket and media arm of Redstrike, a top executive of IPG said.

“The joint venture is formed with the aim of strengthening the combined resources of the two groups to grow sports rights globally, deliver 360 degree media productions and develop emerging sports in South-East Asia,” Anil Mohan, founder and chief executive officer of IPG Group, told Arabian Business.

“The new venture will have a presence in both Dubai and Dublin and will work in partnership with other Redstrike and IPG’s offices in the UK, Asia, South Africa, Pakistan and India,” Mohan added.

Mohan, a veteran sports broadcasting professional and a former senior executive with Ten Sports, said working with Redstrike was a natural step for IPG to grow its media business globally through the latter’s network and utilising its vast expertise.

“I am confident that our own experience and relationships and footprint in South East Asia, especially in cricket, will open new doors for Mike [Farnan – group CEO of Redstrike] and his team through Redstrike IPG,” Mohan said.

Anil Mohan, founder and CEO of IPG Group.

Redstrike IPG has already bagged the mandate for overseeing all commercial activities for the Sri Lanka T20 Cricket League (LPL) which is due to take place in December 2021.

The JV, headed by Redstrike commercial director and former commercial director of Cricket Ireland Dennis Cousins, has also acquired rights for cricket in Malaysia, Singapore, and are in the advanced stages for hosting cricket in Ireland.

Farnan said delivering 360-degree experiences across multiple sports and acquiring new sports rights would be high on the agenda for Redstrike IPG.

A senior executive associated with Redstrike said the joint venture would be planning to get into golf, rugby and football.

“Our vision for this joint venture is to expand and acquire new media and commercial rights in emerging markets, not only in cricket but within all sports associated with IPG and Redstrike,” the Redstrike executive said.

Mike Farnan, group CEO of Redstrike.

Redstrike is the only UK department of International Trade Export Champion for Sport, allowing it access to a network of over 275 international trade advisers, and support from and access to British embassies abroad.

The Redstrike-IPG move on the JV is sure to add to the UAE’s continued efforts to emerge as a global sporting hub, with extensive investments in world-class sports infrastructure and encouraging hosting international sporting activity.

Besides having some of the globe’s best stadiums for various sports, Dubai is home to state-of-the-art coaching academies across disciplines, which are grooming the international stars of the future. The contribution of the sporting sector to Dubai’s economy exceeds AED4 billion annually, according to recently released figures, and employs more than 20,000 people.