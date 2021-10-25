How the UAE can capitalise as travel demands shift post pandemic

The global tourism sector is changing as travellers have new demands post-pandemic and new research shows the UAE is well positioned to capitalise on these shifts.

New trends are defining consumers’ attitudes towards travel, according to the global Travel Trends Study that was carried out online by consulting firm Simon-Kucher & Partners in the second quarter of 2021.

Travellers’ are increasingly looking to extend their stays at vacation destinations to work remotely.

The report also revealed that in the past 12-18 months, the UAE’s tourism sector has seen a shift in top source countries.

India still tops the list, but more have arrived from Russia surpassing Saudi Arabia as the second source, compared to 2019. The US has made it in the top six, alongside France and Egypt. Additionally, the average stay in the UAE is up to 4.8 nights in 2021, compared to 3.4 in 2019.

Border restrictions from the UK, Oman and China have moved those countries out of the top six.

“Hotel facilities can be further developed to promote ‘workations’; hotels can encourage guests onsite to extend their stay by advertising offerings and facilitating stay extensions. Travel operators can curate packages that appeal to the ‘workation’ segment and cater to a range of budgets,” the report found.

Travellers also want to be able to rework travel plans to account for last-minute policy and health risk changes, and they’re willing to pay more to do so.

While businesses are eager to resume face-to-face interactions, travel will “likely be limited to purposes deemed particularly important, the report added.

Travellers also continue to seek assurance of reduced health risks at the destination, it noted.

“Companies need to adjust their policies, pricing models, and marketing timelines to align with behavioural changes,” the report said. “While offering flexibility is costly, it is key to incorporate it into the design of future offers. For example, travellers could be allowed to switch hotel bookings or travel packages between countries – partnerships between travel agencies, hotels, and airlines can facilitate such offerings.”

The top three factors most important to holiday goers relate to Covid-19. Booking flexibility, guarantee for limited or reduced health risks during travel and at destination, and high quality service during travel and stay all top the list.

The UAE, with its diverse offerings ranging from luxury destinations to desert and nature reserves, can tap into these segments, especially as weather conditions improve and become more suitable for outdoor activities.

“Travel and tourism companies should promote awareness of less popular attractions such as nature reserves, wellness retreats, and hiking sites that showcase the UAE as more diverse and develop offerings based on travellers’ demands,” the report suggested.

Sixty-two percent of holiday goers say they want a beach holiday in the next few years, with 45 percent saying they prefer a nature or outdoor trip, and 43 percent saying they want a city break.

On average, 45 percent of respondents expect to spend more on leisure travel in the years to come, with the largest share coming from Russian vacationers.

Additionally, the pandemic has changed how often people intend to travel, with 35 percent saying they would travel a maximum of once a year, and 53 saying the same for over the next few years.

Conversely, pre-pandemic 56 percent of respondents said they travelled two to four times a year, with 39 percent predicting they will travel multiple times post-pandemic.