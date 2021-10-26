by Staff Writer

AB Live: The rise of sustainable enterprises, with IBM & SAP

A host of experts will join Arabian Business to dive into the changing world of ESG and triple bottom lines to help companies evolve and adapt digitally to a new age of sustainable responsibility

Arabian Business is delighted to push this conversation forward by partnering on The Rise of Sustainable Enterprises, an exclusive digital event with IBM & SAP, today.