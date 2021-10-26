UAE’s long-term residency visas trigger large-scale Indian property investments

The UAE government’s move to grant long-term residency visas to professionals in select categories seems to be paying off, with property consultants reporting a major uptick in the number of senior executives from India either buying or showing keen interest in acquiring residential properties in Dubai.

Indian real estate investments across the wider UAE are also seeing a marked change, with Abu Dhabi emerging as a new area of attraction for wealthy Indians.

“Top professionals from sectors such as the banking and financial services are among the new lot of investors from India in the residential property market in the UAE,” Shajai Jacob, chief executive officer – GCC, of Anarock Group, told Arabian Business.

“Many [of the new lot of professionals] buyers have sought to buy a second home there – a home away from their primary residence in India,” Jacob added.

Jacob said the latest rush by Indian professionals to acquire properties in Dubai followed the UAE government’s decision to grant long-term residency visas – five and ten years – to entrepreneurs, professionals and specialists in the medical, scientific, research and technical fields.

Senior executives at other leading property consultancy firms also confirmed the increasing interest of Indian professionals – working in India and outside the country – to invest in residential properties in the UAE, primarily in Dubai.

Aside from the attraction of long-term residency visas, they cited relatively lower property prices in Dubai and the city’s proximity to India as the other factors which are driving the new lot of ‘professional’ Indian investors.

“There has been a surge in demand from investors – both cash rich and professionals – for investing in houses in Dubai, with property prices bottoming out there. The residential market there is gradually staging a rebound, riding on the back of efficient handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and various stimulus packages and visa reforms announced by the UAE authorities in recent months,” said a senior executive with a Delhi-based property consultancy firm.

Shajai Jacob, chief executive officer – GCC, of Anarock Group.

Industry experts said while Indian HNIs (high net worth individuals) continue to be among the top investors in Dubai, with property prices sliding south and changing buyer preferences post-pandemic, a cross section of other businesspeople and professionals have also come forward to show interest in investing in the property market in Dubai.

Jacob said the Dubai property market witnessed a prolonged period of churning, with prices steadily declining over the last three-to-four years.

“This steady decline in residential prices has now made the Dubai property market amongst the most attractive and affordable in the region. In fact, it is regarded as one of the most affordable markets for luxury housing amongst all world cities today,” said the CEO of Anarock, the leading consultancy dealing with Indian property investors in the Middle East region.

Jacob pointed out that although Dubai has been one of the perennial favourite investment hubs for Indians interested in buying real estate in foreign countries, the declining prices have added to this appeal.

This is seen more in the case of luxury properties that continue to fare well in locations such as Palm Jumeirah. “It has given a chance to Indian investors to bargain a good property deal and afford the house of their dreams,” Jacob said.

Abu Dhabi has increasingly become a new preferred investment attraction.

The Anarock chief executive said luxury properties continue to attract Indians, with maximum demand coming in for properties in the price range of $266,500 (INR20 million) to $800,000 (INR60m).

As for the changing preference of Indian investors for property investments in cities other than Dubai, Jacob said Abu Dhabi was increasingly becoming a new preferred investment attraction.

“This trend is picking up after some of the leading Abu Dhabi developers such as Aldar offering assured rental schemes on purchase of properties and with the government adding more tourist attractions such as Yas Island and Ferrari World.”