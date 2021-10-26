RAK International Airport hires new CEO to drive growth plan

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, the UAE’s fastest growing aviation hub, has announced the appointment of a new CEO to drive future expansion.

Previously chief operating officer with Dammam Airports Company in Saudi Arabia, Atanasios Titonis has more than two decades of experience working across several aviation sectors covering airlines, tour operators, ground handlers and airports in both Europe and the Middle East.

Responsible for overseeing Ras Al Khaimah International Airport’s ambitious expansion strategy and driving a new era of connectivity for the emirate, Titonis will lead the business and strategy development, financial management and day-to-day operations, a statement said.

Salem Sultan Al-Qasimi, chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, board member of General Civil Aviation Authority and RAK Executive Council, said: “Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is currently undergoing its biggest expansion strategy since it was established in 1976.

“With in-depth knowledge and expertise working across multiple facets of the aviation industry, Atanasios will play a vital role in navigating this crucial phase and driving the airport’s continued development. He will also be pivotal in building further strategic partnerships to open up the Emirate to key markets and drive its growth as one of the most dynamic tourist destinations.”

Titonis was also previously responsible for transforming Cologne Bonn Airport into a competitive low-cost player, the statement added.

Ras Al Khaimah International Airport’s expansion is aimed at driving accessibility for key source markets, strengthening the visitor arrival experience (above) and bolstering cargo operations.

Working to accelerate connectivity with increased frequency of flights and new routes, the expansion plays an important role in the emirate’s development plans to enhance its position as a leading tourist destination and attract three million visitors by 2030.

Established in 1976, RAK Airport connects the UAE through regular flights to destinations that include Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Calicut, Katowice, Poznan, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Luxembourg, Prague, Istanbul, and Moscow.