Why Abu Dhabi’s double-team with UFC is set to go the distance and beyond

Abu Dhabi’s relationship with the UFC is fighting fit and the successful partnership is expected to continue “many decades into the future”, according to UFC senior executive vice president and chief operating officer Lawrence Epstein.

The two have been working together to promote the sport for over ten years now, with the last deal inked in 2019, a five-year agreement which involves at least one major show in the UAE capital every year.

Epstein told Arabian Business: “We’ve had more than a decade-long relationship in Abu Dhabi and we certainly hope that relationship will span many, many decades into the future.”

Abu Dhabi was thrust into the spotlight last year during the Covid crisis when it successfully staged a trilogy of Fight Island events in safe and secure bubble environments, ensuring athletes and their entourage were protected against the pandemic.

“In a lot of ways it was surreal because of what was going on in the United States and frankly around the world. Events weren’t taking place, logistically you couldn’t put together these really safe bubbles to make sure the athletes and all of our UFC staff and third party contractors were safe,” said Epstein.

“And so, the reality is, the UFC and Abu Dhabi, with Fight Island, have set the standard, the global standard, for how to put on events safely during the pandemic,” he added.

And that has only served to enhance the emirate’s reputation as the destination of choice for UFC. Epstein admitted that, combined with the quality of hotels, infrastructure and entertainment provided in Abu Dhabi, there was nowhere else like it on the planet.

He said: “We are lucky enough to do events literally in every corner of the planet these days and of course before Covid we were doing about 43 events per year and about 25/26 in the US and the remainder around the world.

“We’ve seen, not just the great venues in the US, but we’ve seen them throughout Europe and Asia and what Abu Dhabi delivers, on multiple levels, is among the best, if not the best, in the world.”

UFC senior executive vice president and chief operating officer chief commercial officer Lawrence Epstein.

Epstein was speaking ahead of UFC 267 at the Etihad Arena on October 30, which will feature a six-fight main card and is set to be shown live on ESPN+.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz against Glover Teixiera tops the bill as well as an interim bantamweight title bout between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen. The rest of the main card is rounded out by a lightweight bout pitting Islam Makhachev against Dan Hooker; heavyweight contenders Alexander Volkov up against Marcin Tybura; welterweights Li Jingliang against Khamzat Chimaev; and ranked light heavyweights Magomed Ankalaev v Volkan Oezdemir.

Significantly, however, the action will unfold in front of a packed arena for the first time since the pre-Covid days.

Epstein said: “As proud of the success that we’ve had during the last 18 months, during the pandemic, all of us at UFC are yearning for the return of the pre-Covid era. Certainly one of the biggest components of that is fans at the arena. Not just live fans at the arena, but a full arena of fans.

“Anybody who has been to an UFC event knows that incredible energy that you feel when you see an exciting fight. That happens, of course, because we’ve got great athletes and we’ve got great music, great video elements, but it also happens because of the interactions that the fans have with the events. That’s a big part of the experience. So having a full capacity arena is incredibly important to delivering on that top notch experience.”