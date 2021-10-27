Dubai’s Sunset Hospitality expands hotel portfolio with Marbella property

Dubai-based Sunset Hospitality Group has strengthened its global hotel portfolio with the addition of a property in the Spanish resort of Marbella.

The new five-star METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella sits on the Costa del Sol shoreline and features 254-keys.

It comes following the successful launch of METT Hotel & Beach Resort Bodrum earlier this year.

Antonio Gonzalez, CEO, Sunset Hospitality Group, said: “After the phenomenal success of METT Bodrum, we are excited to spread the brand values and experiences and look forward to welcoming the residents and visitors of Costa del Sol to discover our unique offering through the upcoming METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella.”

The hotel sits directly on a beach stretch, complemented by a bespoke swimming pool and a few private pools and cabanas. A perfect destination for fitness and wellness enthusiasts, the resort also provides a state-of-the-art gym and studio for group classes, along with a modern spa.

In Dubai, Sunset Hospitality is set to open SushiSamba on the 51st floor of the iconic The Palm Tower on Palm Jumeirah, next month; while Dream, a nightlife and dining concept, and Garden of Dreams, described as “an elegant, yet playful modern hangout”, will both open within the Address Beach Resort in December.

Gonzalez said up to 12 openings are planned for Saudi Arabia over the next 18 months and as many as five in Qatar ahead of the first ball being kicked in the 2022 World Cup. And he added that Sunset Hospitality restaurants and beach clubs would be opening in the south of France, Italy and Spain.

But, in a previous interview with Arabian Business, he admitted that “all the resources, both financially and most of the time of the senior management” are currently being directed towards the company’s hotel division, with plans to have a further three hotels, four in total, either in operation or in the pipeline, by the end of the year.

That includes a potential site in Dubai, as Gonzalez explained, which he hoped could be up-and-running inside the next two years. He said: “We are long-term players, we’re here in Dubai and this is our home. It will happen. I don’t know if it’s going to happen now or later, but it will happen. We just want to make sure we’re in the right spot and we can deliver the type of experience that you see in Bodrum, here in Dubai.”