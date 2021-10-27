Dubai Islamic Bank MD hails emirate’s recovery as Q3 profits increase 19%

Dubai is experiencing one of the quickest rates of recovery in the world from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the managing director of Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB).

Abdulla Ali Obaid Al Hamli was speaking following the release of the bank’s latest financial results, which show net profits increased by 19 percent from the second quarter of the year to reach AED3.1 billion, on the back of improving economic conditions.

Al Hamli said: “The various structural reforms on employment and residency has made the UAE amongst the top preferred city to live in globally. With the introduction of strategic economic programs to coincide with the nation’s golden jubilee, Dubai is headed towards the fastest pace of recovery throughout this pandemic that any country has seen globally.”

The largest Islamic bank in the UAE saw total income increase in the third quarter to AED8.9bn, up four percent from Q2, while net revenue was up five percent on the previous quarter to AED7.1bn.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, director deneral of The Ruler’s Court of Dubai and chairman of DIB, said: “The UAE banking sector has remained resilient with healthy liquidity, strong capital buffers and improving profitability since the start of this year.”

Both quarterly and in the first nine months of the year, DIB maintained a robust balance sheet with healthy liquidity and improved capitalisation.