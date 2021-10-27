UAE healthcare giant commits to hiring 1,000 more Emiratis

Mediclinic Middle East, one of the UAE’s biggest private hospital groups, has announced an initiative to attract 1,000 Emiratis into its workforce.

The new recruitment drive will be broadened to include a learning academy for young UAE nationals to develop themselves for a variety of roles across the group as well as a customised mentorship and orientation programme and the establishment of new internship programmes.

The company, which runs seven hospitals and more than 20 outpatient clinics across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, said it already has a number of Emirati employees in both clinical and non-clinical job roles across the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medical and Health Sciences, Fatima College of Health Sciences, United Arab Emirates University, Al Ain University and Abu Dhabi University.

Ahmed Ali, executive director at Mediclinic Middle East, said: “I have worked for Mediclinic since 1997, and have witnessed first-hand how one of Mediclinic’s main priorities has always been to recruit UAE nationals into its team.

“At Mediclinic, we are keen to attract and develop the huge talent that lies within the Emirati community, and to support the efforts of the UAE government to expand the opportunities for its citizens.”

Ahmed Ali, executive director at Mediclinic Middle East.

Last month, the UAE said it will spend AED24 billion ($6.5 billion) on a package of benefits and subsidies designed to reduce citizen employment by making private sector-jobs more attractive.

As in much of the Gulf, the UAE government is the employer of choice, with many college graduates rebuffing offers from private companies while they wait for state jobs with better pay, benefits and working hours. Millions of foreigners from all over the world currently fill most private-sector jobs.

The measures are designed to help close the gap between the public and private sectors as the government aims to absorb 75,000 citizens into private-sector jobs over the next five years.

David Hadley, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East, added: “I am confident that we can deliver on our target of a workforce of 1,000 plus UAE nationals and I am excited that Mediclinic can continue to give back to the country in which it has played an active and integral part for many years.”

David Hadley, CEO of Mediclinic Middle East.

Mediclinic is initially seeking UAE national applicants in the clinical areas of nursing, laboratory, pharmacy, medical imaging, physiotherapy and medical doctors.

Non-clinical opportunities are also available to UAE nationals in the areas of general healthcare administration, client engagement, finance, insurance and human resources.

Mediclinic Middle East is part of Mediclinic International plc, a London Stock Exchange-listed private healthcare group with three operating divisions in Switzerland, Southern Africa and the UAE.