UAE’s biggest bank sees 26% jump in net profit to $2.5bn

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest lender, on Thursday announced net profit of AED9.2 billion ($2.5 billion) for the first nine months of 2021, up 26 percent over the same period in 2020.

Revenue was up 17 percent over the same period, supported by business growth, solid fee generation and strong trading performance, helping to offset headwinds from low-interest rates, the bank said in a statement.

It added that operating expenses were up year-on-year reflecting ongoing investments in digital and strategic initiatives and the inclusion of Bank Audi Egypt.

Hana Al Rostamani (pictured below), group CEO, FAB, said: “FAB’s standout performance in the first nine months of 2021 underlines the tangible progress we are making in driving our growth and transformation plans, as we continue to play a prominent role in supporting the wider economic recovery.”

“We also continue to make progress against our international strategy. The integration of our operations in Egypt is on track to be completed during 2022, and we have recently received regulatory approval to establish our first branch in Shanghai, which will further expand our strategic footprint in Asia, enabling us to offer enhanced connectivity for our clients,” she added.

“I am optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead, not only for us as a bank, but also as an engine to the nation’s ambitious vision for the next 50 years and beyond.”

James Burdett, group chief financial officer, said: “Our investment banking business was a major contributor to the group’s earnings growth, on the back of exceptional trading performance, and sustained activity across a number of areas.

“The group continues to present industry-leading operating efficiency… As we build for the future, these investments will continue in order to help us create new efficiencies, improve customer experience and strengthen competitive advantage.”