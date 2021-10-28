Emirates set to ramp up Australia flights as restrictions ease

With Australia’s borders set to re-open to international travellers from November, Emirates said on Thursday it is to ramp up its operations to the country to meet pent up demand.

With vaccination rates in New South Wales having reached their target, and Victoria being not far behind, the two states will allow vaccinated travellers to return to Australia without quarantine.

In response, Emirates is stepping up the frequency on flights between Dubai and Sydney to daily while flights to Melbourne will operate as a four-weekly service, with the potential to increase in line with demand, from November 2.

The airline said capacity on flights to Sydney and Melbourne will return to 100 percent, allowing 354 passengers across all cabins to travel on its flights.

From December 1, Emirates’ flagship A380 aircraft will also return to the Australian skies, serving the Dubai-Sydney route on a daily basis.

Barry Brown, Emirates divisional vice president for Australasia, said: “We are extremely delighted to once again be able to extend our services to Australians, with the capacity and frequency that they deserve. Passengers will appreciate the return to normality – for vaccinated travellers wishing to go home to Australia, this will mean no more restrictions on capacity and no quarantine on arrival into New South Wales or Victoria, ultimately allowing them to see their families sooner.

“Starting November 1, Australians will also be able to plan a holiday and travel internationally. Of course that’s good news for us as we are ready to serve those customers with access to our network spanning more than 120 destinations via our hub in Dubai, which is convenient for those considering a stopover to embrace the wonders of Expo 2020 Dubai.”

Emirates added that it continues to operate to Brisbane and Perth with government–mandated capacity restrictions in place, requiring all passengers to undergo a 14 day mandatory quarantine until travel restrictions are relaxed in Queensland and Western Australia.