Three reasons why ‘philanthrocapitalism’ is vital

Alastair Lidel, CEO and founder of The Private Investment Group told the event that investors and companies need to change the narrative. He said: “As we find ourselves entering a new phase in the global pandemic it is imperative we do not gloss over lessons we have hopefully learnt.

“We must look at how we can support businesses in making their home here in the Middle East. We must encourage private wealth from here in the region to engage with their counterparts in Europe, US and Asia. The pandemic has shown us that borders exist only as a concept, and it is the job of humanity as a whole to innovate and support each other in the coming years ahead.”

Strong appetite for gamechangers

Obediah Ayton, chief operating officer at The Private Investment Group, said: “Many of the sovereign wealth funds, multi-family offices and private equity funds that joined us for UNITE Dubai have a strong appetite currently for companies that are breaking new ground, innovating to create new technologies and also bring the ‘human’ element into diversification of portfolios.”

The ‘ROI of doing the right thing’

Staff Writer, editor-in-chief of Arabian Business, spoke about ‘The Great Reset & Opportunities Within’ touching on important issues such as mental health and ‘The ROI of Social Good’.

He said: “A mounting body of evidence reveals that doing the right thing is the right thing for shareholders, for the bottom line, for the financial health of companies, for the bonuses of the boardroom.”

Sharing the UNITE Dubai ethos of Changing The Narrative, Victor Friedberg from New Epoch Fund talked about ‘The Future of Food and Innovation’ and how businesses should seek to go beyond ESG and embrace philanthro-capitlism.

High-level partners

During the evening, a highly select group of businesses and governments from around the world, who are changing the narratives in their own sectors, joined the event as partners. These included ArabianBusiness.com, Microsoft for Start-ups, Grabba, Adit Ventures, P4ML, RevRoad, GMM Fund Management, Invest Cyprus, FlavorGod, TOKHIT and Welthee.