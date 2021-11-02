How coronavirus has impacted UAE employee sentiment

As the world gradually emerges from under the weight of coronavirus, 91 percent of UAE residents indicated they have been negatively impacted by the events of the past year, with 42 percent struggling financially, 26 percent suffering from declining mental health, 26 percent lacking career motivation and 22 percent feeling disconnected from their own lives, according to a new study by Oracle and Workplace Intelligence, an HR research and advisory firm.

Globally, 77 percent found 2021 to be the most stressful year at work ever, with 66 percent indicating they struggled with mental health at work more in 2021 than in 2020, and 87 percent feeling stuck in their personal lives.

But all hope is not lost as people have used the past year-and-a-half to reflect on what they want from their lives and are eager to change and prioritise a work-life balance, Rahul Misra, vice president, Business Applications, Lower Gulf, Oracle told Arabian Business.

“More than a year of Covid-19 restrictions and the continued uncertainty due to the pandemic has left many workers in emotional turmoil, feeling like their lives and careers are out of control. But, despite struggles over the last year, people in the UAE are eager to make changes in their professional lives,” said Misra.

“In the UAE, 96 percent used the past year to reflect on their lives and 96 percent said the meaning of success has changed for them since the pandemic, with work-life balance (42 percent); mental health (40 percent); and workplace flexibility (40 percent) now top priorities.

“Going into 2022, professional development is top of mind for UAE workers with many willing to give up key benefits such as vacation time (71 percent); monetary bonuses (69 percent); and even part of their salary (66 percent) for more career opportunities,” Misra added.

Increasingly, UAE employees are turning to technology to advance their career ambitions. Misra added: “There’s no question that the demand for AI technology to support career development and other life changes is on the rise. 91 percent of UAE respondents believe AI enabled robots can support their careers better than a human by giving unbiased recommendations (38 percent); quickly answering questions about their career (39 percent); or finding new jobs that fit their current skills (39 percent).”

“Offering new technology to support the workforce is one of the key ways that organisations can support their employees,” he added.

Companies that fall short of meeting their employees’ new expectations for development, AI enabled or otherwise, risk falling behind more forward thinking competition in the pursuit of talent.

“Our survey indicated that 96 percent of the global workforce are not satisfied with their employer’s support, and they are looking for organisations to provide more learning and skills development (42 percent); higher salaries (32 percent); and opportunities for new roles within their company (39 percent),” said Misra (pictured below).

“The evolving nature of the workplace shifted the way people think about success and reset people’s expectations for how organisations can best support them. To attract and retain talent, businesses need to place a higher priority on helping employees identify and develop new skills and provide personalised career journeys so they can feel in control of their careers again.”

Misra added: “People’s desire for change is at an all-time high. In the UAE, 97 percent of people are ready to make a change, but 89 percent said they are facing major obstacles. The biggest hurdles include financial instability (34 percent); not knowing what career change makes sense for them (21 percent); not feeling confident enough to make a change (20 percent); and seeing no growth opportunities at their company (29 percent).”