Abu Dhabi food major hails resilience after seeing jump in Q3 revenues

Abu Dhabi-based food major Agthia Group on Tuesday announced net revenues of AED795 million for the third quarter of 2021, up 62 percent versus the year-earlier period.

The increase drives Agthia’s net revenue to AED2.1 billion during the first nine months of 2021, an annual increase of 34 percent, the company said in a statement.

Net profit for the nine-month period totalled AED103 million compared to AED10 million during the same period last year.

Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, chairman of Agthia Group, said: “Agthia’s new strategy has been effective in creating a more resilient business as evidenced by the strong financial results of the first nine months of 2021.

“We expect to see continued robust activity over the remaining months of the year, providing further opportunity for us to demonstrate the durability of our results and increased market leadership.”

Alan Smith (pictured above), CEO of Agthia Group, added: “Our portfolio transformation and integration are fully on track… While integration is a continuous journey that requires time to realise its full potential, the early results look promising.”

Total assets as of the end of September stood at AED5.5 billion, up 76 percent after Agthia’s board approved plans for a strategic acquisition of BMB Group, the GCC’s leading innovative healthy snacks and food company, the second sizeable investment following the Al Foah transaction earlier this year.