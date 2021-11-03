Former Abraaj managing partner hit with $1.9m fine from DFSA

One of the most senior figures behind the controversial Abraaj Group has been fined over $1.9 million for his part in the collapse of the private equity fund.

Mustafa Abdel-Wadood was sanctioned by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), according to a statement on Wednesday. He held various positions at the group over more than a decade, including managing partner, global head of private equity and board member. From April 2010, he was also the senior executive officer (SEO) of Abraaj Capital Limited (ACLD), the DFSA authorised firm of the Abraaj Group.

Abraaj, which was founded in 2002, was the Middle East’s biggest private equity fund and one of the world’s most influential emerging-market investors, with stakes in healthcare, clean energy, lending and real estate across Africa, Asia, Latin America and Turkey.

The company, which was headed by financier Arif Naqvi, went into liquidation following a process that began when investors, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, ordered a probe into the use of money from Abraaj’s healthcare fund.

Wedmesday’s statement said Abdel-Wadood was involved in the misuse of investor funds, the withholding of sale proceeds and reports from investors, providing false explanations to investors, and the cover of a $200m shortfall in a fund at its financial reporting date.

He has also pleaded guilty to all criminal charges brought by the US Department of Justice. He stated in his guilty plea that he “stood by silently while Abraaj’s track record was overstated and its financial health falsely portrayed”.

It said: “As the ACLD SEO, Mr Abdel-Wadood had significant responsibility for ACLD’s activities. However, he failed to take reasonable care to ensure that ACLD complied with legislation applicable in the DIFC. In particular, Mr Abdel-Wadood failed to identify that ACLD’s prudential returns and financial statements, which he signed, contained false and misleading information. He took no steps to stop ACLD resources from being used by AIML to conduct unauthorised activity in or from the DIFC.”

Christopher Calabia (above), chief executive of the DFSA, said: “Mr Abdel-Wadood was one of the most senior and influential persons at the Abraaj Group. His position within the group and his reputation with investors allowed the Abraaj Group to mask its true financial position and the extent of its misuse of investor funds.

“Over the past two years, Mr Abdel-Wadood has been cooperating with the US authorities and the DFSA, which is reflected in the reduction of his fine. The DFSA aims to prevent wrong-doing from taking place, but when instances are discovered, the DFSA expects full, open, and honest cooperation from individuals and will take this into account when setting penalties.

“We continue our actions against other individuals who were involved in Abraaj’s misconduct, and we will make any further public announcements at the appropriate time.”

Abdel-Wadood, a financier and co-founder of the Young Arab Leaders non-profit organisation, joined Abraaj in 2006.

The former finance chief of the Abraaj Group, Ashish Dave, was handed a $1.7m fine by the DFSA in July for his involvement in the scandal