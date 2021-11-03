UAE-backed wellness tracker Vivoo raises $6m in Series A fundraising

The first wellness tracker to use at-home urine tests to provide personalised nutrition and lifestyle advice, Vivoo, has announced a $6 million Series A fundraise.

The fundraising round was led by Drapers Associates, with participation from UAE-based international venture firm Global Ventures, ONCE Ventures, Revo Capital, 500 Start-ups and Halogen Ventures – who specifically invest in technology start-ups led by women.

Proceeds will be used mainly to support the expansion of the team in order to capitalise on the growing demand for wellness solutions, with the mobile health app market expected to be worth $236 billion by 2026.

“Wellness has become such a priority over the past year, with more people take proactive control of their health. We’re excited to work with Vivoo as the company expands its footprint globally,” said Tim Draper, founder and managing director of Draper Associates.

Launched in 2020, Vivoo already has over 50,000 users from over 100 different countries. Revenue is expected to grow more than ten times in 2021. Vivoo recently forged e-commerce relationships with Amazon and Walmart, increasing its reach exponentially.

The company continues to invest 20 percent of its budget in R&D and is expected to announce a significant expansion of its platform this month. The new premium tier will collect three times as much data as before from Vivoo’s proprietary urine test strip technology and integrate with wearable data contained in users’ Apple Health and Google Fit apps.

“Like many people interested in health and wellness, we wanted to find a fast, accurate at-home wellness tracker. We tried every health and wellness tracker and at-home test in the market but couldn’t find any single test that provided what we wanted,” said Miray Tayfun, co-founder and CEO of Vivoo.

Vivoo recently forged e-commerce relationships with Amazon and Walmart.

“As bioengineers, we knew there had to be a way to create a simple at-home test and combine it with a recommendation engine to help people learn what their bodies need. With the investment, we will be able to continue to expand and meet the growing demand for customised wellness advice,” she continued.

Global Ventures backs global-minded founders that are leading growth-stage companies and using technology to transform emerging markets.

Portfolio companies include Arrow Labs, Buseet, Elmenus, Floranow, Helium Health, Holiday Me, Lean, Mamo, Much:on, Ogram, Paymob, Proximie, Pyypl, Spider Silk, Tabby, Tarabut Gateway, Team Apt, Tribal and Zension.