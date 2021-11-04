Dubai Investments reports 9 percent net profit increase for first nine months of 2021

Dubai Investments recorded a 9 percent increase in net profit to AED455.6 million ($124m) for the first nine months of 2021, compared to AED418.1m ($113.8m) for the same period last year.

The company, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, also reported that total income increased to AED2.6bn ($707.9m) from AED1.9bn ($517.3m) for the first nine months of the year.

Net profits for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to AED153.5m ($41.8m) from AED213.1m ($58m) in the same quarter of 2020.

“The results for the first nine months of 2021 have demonstrated resilience of our business model and is a result of strong performance across all segments, as we remain focused on our strategy of growth and expansion,” said Khalid Bin Kalban, vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments.

He added that Dubai Investments’ newest venture in Ras Al Khaimah, a mixed-use beachfront and residential development worth AED1bn, is “aimed at unlocking potential and enhancing the underlying portfolio to deliver consistent and sustainable returns to shareholders”.