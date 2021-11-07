Engaging entire business ecosystem key to sustainable digital economy, says Mastercard CDO

Following the commencement of the United Nation’s 26th Climate Change Conference (COP26) earlier this week, conversations around climate change and net zero commitments are intensifying.

Amidst the growing trend towards eco-consciousness, a recent study by Mastercard revealed that 96 percent of adults in the UAE are willing to take personal action to combat environmental and sustainability issues.

With that, Mastercard’s ‘Priceless Planet Coalition’ is uniting the efforts of consumers, financial institutions, merchants and cities to fight climate change. Launched in January 2020, the initiative aims to restore 100 million trees over the next five years.

“As a company who has a network of 23,000 banks, reaches nearly 86 million merchants, and about 3 billion consumers, we wanted to look at what we can do in sustainability beyond just reducing our own carbon footprint,” said Jorn Lambert, chief digital officer at Mastercard, in an interview with Arabian Business.

Expo 2020 Dubai and Emirates NBD are two of 80 partners to have joined the initiative, which has three large tree planting and forest conservation projects across Kenya, Australia and Brazil.

“We allow our partners to co-invest with us into tree planting by taking care of the overhead costs in terms of figuring out where to plant the trees and how to actually execute the fulfilment part of it,” he added.

Mastercard recently announced that it will be adding the UAE to its roster through its new partnership with the Emirates Nature-WWF, with the goal of supporting mangrove restoration and conservation efforts in the UAE.

“We’re starting with 50,000 trees over the next two years and focusing on mangrove trees, which are among the best CO2 sequestration species out there… the country’s mangrove ecosystem will play a key role in our global goal to plant and restore 100 million trees by 2025,” said Lambert.

Mastercard has long been an active voice on the sustainability front, according to the chief digital officer, sharing that the financial services company has managed to reduce its scope one and two footprint by 44 percent, and scope three footprint by 56 percent. The company also unveiled an acceleration of its net zero timeline by a decade, from 2050 to 2040.

As a minimal emitter of greenhouse gases, Mastercard is looking to create an impact beyond its own operations through supporting its consumers and network of banks to reduce their footprint, according to Lambert.

The company launched its carbon calculator for the UAE and wider region earlier this year, which enables consumers to receive a snapshot of the carbon emissions generated by their purchases across spending categories.

“Very few consumers know their emission details and giving them that information allows them to make choices or allows them to offset,” he added.

Lambert also believes that sustainability must be “embedded” into the foundations of all businesses, in which he said: “This means making sure that in our core products, sustainability becomes a permanent feature.”

Green consumerism is on the rise and eco-conscious consumers are looking for brands that align with their personal values.

Almost three quarters of adults (72 percent) in the region admit companies behaving in more sustainable and eco-friendly ways is more important than before the pandemic, according to Mastercard’s report.