Visa embracing the future as it opens regional HQ in Dubai

The 100,000 square foot building, in Dubai Internet City, will be home to the company’s 500 staff and will serve Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) region.

Andrew Torre, Visa’s regional president for the CEMEA region, said: “Our new purpose-built office space is designed to support a hybrid work environment and extends on Visa’s culture of collaboration, connection and community. The new space is a realisation of our vision of a workplace of the future – a place where our employees, clients and partners can seamlessly collaborate to create solutions, develop user experiences and share ideas – all with the goal of helping businesses, individuals and economies thrive.”

Some highlights of the CEMEA headquarters include the 10,000 square feet innovation centre that supports Visa’s commitment to co-create the future of commerce with partners and employees, through agile and design thinking methodologies.

The centre features includes immersive experience zones that allow in-situ prototyping, such as a connected home, rapid transit, connected car, crypto zone, retail concept, airline lounge, and small merchant bazaar. It also features technologies such as a hypermatrix wall, and purpose-built briefing centres and collaboration zones.

The new space also houses CEMEA’s first Visa University campus which will host a string of training and educational programs for Visa employees, clients and partners.