Select Group launches ‘Peninsula Two’ development in Dubai’s Business Bay

UAE-based Select Group has announced the launch of its 36-storey ‘Peninsula Two’ tower in the heart of Business Bay, following the successful sales of its earlier waterfront development, ‘Peninsula One’.

Peninsula Two will be home to a mixed-use development comprising residential and commercial units and will offer views of Burj Khalifa, the Downtown skyline and the Dubai Canal.

“We are delighted to reveal our plans for Peninsula Two, following on from the success of Peninsula One which clearly illustrated the appetite in the market for a community-centric, lifestyle orientated development in Business Bay,” said Rahail Aslam, CEO, Select Group.

The development will be adjoined to a 66,000 sqft community mall, and will also offer a large-scale upmarket supermarket, as well as a host of retail and F&B offerings in the heart of Business Bay and the Downtown District.

Peninsula Two is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024 and will form part of the first suburban-style ecosystem in Business Bay.

“We are not only creating a unique real estate offering but building a neighbourhood which is designed to promote and foster an active and engaging lifestyle across all walks of life,” Aslam added.

‘Peninsula One’ and ‘Peninsula Two’ are part of the larger Peninsula development, which will be delivered in phases over the next five-to-seven years. It has been master-planned across nine developments, ranging from high-rise towers to luxurious low-rise waterfront villas and simplexes.

Having launched 15 Northside earlier this year, Business Bay has become a key focus for Select Group, which is building a full sales experience centre at Peninsula.