Dubai’s Emaar Malls reports $291m profit for opening nine months of 2021

Revenues were up 28 percent year-on-year for the company, which operates one of the world’s biggest shopping centres in Dubai

Dubai-based Emaar Malls has reported a net profit of $291 million for the first nine months of 2021.

It marks an 83 percent increase in year-on-year profits for the owner of The Dubai Mall, which has been the most visited shopping and entertainment mall worldwide for the last five years.

Revenue for the nine-month period was also up 28 percent from the corresponding period in 2020 to $869m as the company continues to chart a course of recovery from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In terms of the third quarter of the year, Emaar Malls saw profits increase 47 percent to $82.8m compared to Q2 2021, although quarter-on-quarter revenues remained unchanged at $311.2m.

Emaar Malls’ e-commerce fashion and lifestyle platform, Namshi, a wholly-owned subsidiary, recorded sales of $87m for the third quarter.

Meanwhile, occupancy levels across Emaar Malls’ assets – which include The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, Gold & Diamond Park, Souk Al Bahar and the community retail centres – remained at 91 percent during the last three months.

Last month, shareholders of Emaar Properties gave the green light for a merger with Emaar Malls, which will see it delisted from Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

