Air Arabia net profit soars 34% as number of passengers increases by 11%

Sharjah-based Air Arabia, the region’s first low-cost carrier, reported a net profit of AED355 million (US$96.66 million) for the first three months of 2025, an increase of 34 per cent compared to AED266 million (US$742.43 million) in the corresponding quarter in 2024.

Total revenue for the period was AED1.75 billion (US$480 million), a 14 per cent YoY increase.

Air Arabia soars higher

The airline flew more than 4.9 million passengers between January and March 2025, an increase of 11 per cent compared to Q1 of last year. Average seat load factor – or passengers carried as a percentage of available seats – stood at an impressive 84 per cent, matching last year’s number despite the addition of new routes as well as increase in number of planes in its fleet.

Two Airbus A320 aircraft were added to the fleet in January this year, Air Arabia’s total operating fleet expanded to 83 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. The airline added seven new routes to its global network during the quarter, bringing the total network size to 217 routes from its six operating hubs.

The seat capacity available across all hubs increased by 11 per cent.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, commented: “The strong start to 2025 reflects Air Arabia’s continued resilience and strategic agility in navigating a constantly evolving regional and global landscape. Our financial and operational performance in the first quarter underscores the success of our low-cost business model, the effectiveness of our disciplined cost management, and our unwavering commitment to operational efficiency and delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

“Despite ongoing regional and global challenges, including geopolitical and economic uncertainties, Air Arabia continues to deliver strong performance while expanding its network and maintaining high levels of service reliability.”

On Air Arabia’s outlook for the rest of the year, Al Thani added: “We remain committed to our strategic growth plans for 2025, focused on expanding connectivity, exploring new market opportunities, and delivering a seamless, value-driven travel experience to our customers.

“Our confidence in the low-cost business model remains strong, as we continue to drive value for both our shareholders and customers in the quarters ahead.”