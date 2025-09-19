by Staff Writer

Sheikh Hamdan appoints new CEO of Dubai’s Real Estate Regulatory Agency

Abdullah Ahmed Mohammed Saleh Al Shehi named CEO of Dubai’s Real Estate Regulatory Agency

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai

A new appointment has been made at the senior level of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency in Dubai.

In his capacity as the Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (73) of 2025, transferring Abdullah Ahmed Mohammed Saleh Al Shehi from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment and appointing him as Chief Executive Officer of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA).

This Resolution is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

