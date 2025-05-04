Dubai real estate sector recorded $6bn of transactions last week, including $16m Palm Jumeirah apartment

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED22.16bn ($6bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.

Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED15.47bn ($4.2bn), according to Land Department data.

In total there were 4,490 sales transactions recorded between April 28 and May 2.

Dubai real estate this week

Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:

An apartment in One at Palm Jumeirah in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED60m ($16.3m)

An apartment in Muraba Veil in Dubai Water Canal sold for AED33.46m ($9.1m)

An apartment in Six Senses Residences in Palm Jumeirah area sold for AED27.5m ($7.5m)

The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED5.12bn ($1.4bn) last week.

Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED1.57bn ($427m).