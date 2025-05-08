Greatness, in today’s world, is not a one-dimensional achievement. It is built on leadership, innovation, legacy, and impact – not just in boardrooms, but across society.

That’s why Indian Aces 2025 marks a new era for Arabian Business’ most celebrated power list. As we prepare to honour 100 Indian leaders transforming the Middle East, we’re introducing a sharper, more comprehensive evaluation system – ensuring that every name reflects the true breadth of influence today.

A smarter, more rigorous evaluation

This year, nominees for Indian Aces will be assessed using a nine-parameter algorithm, a first-of-its-kind system that moves beyond traditional measures of success.

Each candidate will be scored across the following weighted factors:

(20%) Recognising the ability to motivate, influence, and ignite ambition in others. Legacy (15%)

(15%) Honouring those who have created enduring impact – building institutions, industries, and communities that last. Economic Contribution (15%)

(15%) Measuring the tangible value created through entrepreneurship, investment, and job creation. Cultural Impact (10%)

(10%) Acknowledging those who have shaped arts, education, media, or broader societal values. Community Engagement (10%)

(10%) Celebrating leaders who actively support and strengthen the communities around them. Entrepreneurial Achievement (10%)

(10%) Recognising business acumen, growth, innovation, and risk-taking in ventures large and small. Social Media Presence (10%)

(10%) Reflecting the growing importance of digital influence in leadership narratives. Environmental Impact (5%)

(5%) Spotlighting contributions towards sustainability, green initiatives, and environmental responsibility. Innovation (5%)

Rewarding new ideas, technologies, or approaches that have transformed sectors or created new markets.

Every nominee will be evaluated on a 10-point scale per parameter by a panel of experts. These scores are then fed into Arabian Business‘ proprietary algorithm, ensuring final rankings are fair, balanced, and comprehensive.

This approach captures not just what nominees have achieved – but how they are shaping the future.

Four distinct categories: 25 names each

Indian Aces 2025 will honour 25 extraordinary individuals in each of the following categories, allowing for a richer, more focused celebration of different types of leadership:

The Icons category recognises the titans – individuals whose careers span decades and whose influence is felt across industries and generations.

If you have built a legacy that will outlast you, this is your place.

The New Mavericks are the disruptors – younger leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators who are reshaping the Gulf’s business landscape today.

If you are breaking barriers, scaling new heights, and rewriting the rules, this is your arena.

The Change Makers are those using their success for something bigger than themselves – driving sustainability, philanthropy, social change, or cultural leadership.

If your work is transforming lives, lifting communities, or shaping a better world, you belong here.

The Family Dynasties category honours those carrying forward – and evolving – the great family enterprises that have anchored the region’s economy for generations.

If you are modernising, leading, and building on a family legacy, this is your stage.

Each category reflects a different face of leadership – but every honouree shares the same DNA: a relentless commitment to excellence.

Your moment to step forward

In previous years, the likes of Yusuffali M.A., PNC Menon, Sunny Varkey, Adeeb Ahamed, and Shamsheer Vayalil have set the standard for what it means to be an Indian Ace.

This year, the stage is wider, the lens is sharper, and the opportunity is greater.

Nominations for Indian Aces 2025 are officially open. Entries close on May 19. Don’t miss your opportunity to make history.

This is not just about celebrating individual success. It is about building a collective story of ambition, leadership, and excellence that continues to inspire generations to come.

Be part of history.

Indian Aces 2025 launches across Arabian Business’ digital platforms on 23 June 2025, with the print edition to follow on July 1.