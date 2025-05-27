Indian Aces 2025 nominations extended

Nominations for Indian Aces 2025 has been extended, due to high demand.

The extension, which is now pushed to June 9, provides additional time for candidates to submit their applications for one of the region’s most recognised business rankings.

The 2025 edition marks a transformation for the Indian Aces programme, introducing a restructured format with four distinct categories and an enhanced evaluation methodology.

Four categories, one mission

This year, for the first time, Indian Aces will be divided into four distinct categories – offering individuals a clear path to put themselves forward, and ensuring that every type of success story gets the recognition it deserves.

The four categories include Icons, New Mavericks, Change Makers, and Family Dynasties, with each category targets different types of business leaders and entrepreneurs operating in the Middle East.

The Icons category focuses on individuals who have built careers that have redefined industries and created opportunities across the Gulf. This category is reserved for individuals who have spent a lifetime building careers that have redefined industries, created opportunities, and inspired others.

New Mavericks addresses disruptors and innovators who are transforming industries through technology, real estate, fashion, and green energy sectors, and will target those who are scaling fast, shaking things up, or daring to go where others won’t.

Change Makers recognises business leaders who use their success to address social issues, including sustainability, education, healthcare, and community empowerment, with the category celebrating those who are using their success to make the world a better place.

Family Dynasties honours leaders who continue family business legacies whilst adapting to modern market conditions. This category targets those carrying forward the legacy of India’s greatest exports – resilience, entrepreneurship, and tradition.

Arabian Business has also implemented a new evaluation system for the 2025 rankings, utilising nine weighted parameters to assess candidates.

The methodology assigns different weightings to each criterion:

Inspiration (20%)

Legacy (15%)

Economic Contribution (15%)

Cultural Impact (10%)

Community Engagement (10%)

Entrepreneurial Achievement (10%)

Social Media Presence (10%)

Environmental Impact (5%)

Innovation (5%)

The evaluation process involves assessment by an expert panel through multiple stages, with final rankings calculated using a proprietary algorithm. The system measures both tangible and intangible measures of influence.

Previous Indian Aces rankings have recognised business leaders including Yusuffali M.A., PNC Menon, Sunny Varkey, Adeeb Ahamed, Shamsheer Vayalil, and Renuka Jagtiani.

These individuals have established businesses and initiatives that have contributed to economic development across the Middle East region.

The Indian business community has contributed to various sectors across the Gulf, from conglomerates to start-ups.

Entrepreneurs, professionals, and families from India have established operations spanning multiple industries throughout the region over several decades.

The extended nomination period until June 9 allows additional time for candidates across all four categories to submit their applications.

The rankings aim to identify business leaders who have made impact across different sectors and approaches to business development.

Indian Aces 2025 launches across Arabian Business’ digital platforms on June 23, 2025, with the print edition to follow on July 1.