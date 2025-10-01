UAE-Australia CEPA comes into force to boost trade beyond $10bn by 2032

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Australia has officially come into force, marking a major step in advancing economic collaboration between the two nations.

The agreement is expected to unlock significant trade and investment opportunities across a wide range of sectors by reducing barriers, enhancing market access for goods and services, and providing a framework for deeper private sector collaboration.

With the CEPA ratified and now in force, annual bilateral trade is forecast to increase from $4.2bn in 2024 to over $10bn by 2032.

UAE-Australia trade

Trade momentum is already strong: in the first half of 2025, the United Arab Emirates’ non-oil foreign trade with Australia reached $3.03bn, a 33.4 per cent year-on-year increase.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, said: “The entry into force of the UAE-Australia CEPA marks a pivotal step in enhancing our economic partnership and will lead to new pathways for collaboration and growth.”

He added that the agreement significantly strengthens bilateral trade relations and opens doors for investment in priority sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure, food security, and technology.

The United Arab Emirates is Australia’s leading trade partner in the Middle East and its 20th largest partner globally. The CEPA is Australia’s first trade agreement with a country in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, underscoring its significance.

Bilateral investment between the two countries already stands at around $14bn, with more than 300 Australian companies operating in the UAE across various sectors.

The UAE’s CEPA programme is a cornerstone of its economic strategy, which aims to reach $1tn in total trade value by 2031 and double the size of the economy to exceed $800bn by the same year.

The UAE-Australia agreement is among 31 CEPAs concluded so far, extending market access for United Arab Emirates businesses to key global partners and supporting the country’s long-term economic diversification goals.