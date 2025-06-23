noon launches UAE, Saudi summer safety programme for riders amid rising temperatures

noon has rolled out an extensive summer support initiative aimed at safeguarding the health and well-being of its delivery riders across the UAE and Saudi Arabia as temperatures soar across the Gulf.

With the hottest months of the year underway, the platform is introducing a wide range of welfare-focused measures, including cooling equipment, hydration support, and regular health checks.

45,000+ gallons of water and full-scale hydration drives

In partnership with Mai Dubai, noon is supplying over 45,000 gallons of water per month to hydrate its rider fleet throughout the UAE. The effort is part of a broader program supporting riders from noon Minutes and noon Food.

Image Source: Supplied

Rider gear, health checks, and real-time support

noon Minutes riders are being provided with:

Cooling vests and neck protectors

Insulated water bottles

Heat-resistant uniforms and first aid kits

Regular health checks and electrolyte stations

A “Need Attention” feature for real-time support on the road

noon Food riders, including those working with NowNow, are also receiving summer care kits with breathable uniforms, shaded rest stops at hubs such as Spinneys and Marina Mall, hydration kits, and access to chilled water and beverages. Cafeteria access and designated parking are also being made available at key partner locations.

Additional support includes thermal bottles, monthly meal distributions, flexible shift scheduling, balanced order assignments, field captain support, quick gear replacements, safety training, wellness check-ins, and a summer toolkit containing cooling towels and sippers.

noon is also encouraging customers to show appreciation to riders with small gestures, such as offering a glass of water, as a sign of gratitude for their service during peak heat.