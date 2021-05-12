Invest in Dubai registrations top 5,700 since launch

The largest one-stop-shop platform of its kind, it enables investors to obtain trade licences and launch their business in a matter of minutes.

“Providing a comprehensive platform covering the entire business cycle, IID assists businesses in searching for opportunities, registering trade names; getting initial approvals to issue a license; ensuring all government requirements are met; and obtaining trade licenses. According to the latest data, since the launch of the IID platform in the beginning of February, the total number of business registration and licensing transactions on the platform has reached 5,747. A total of 3,464 commercial licenses were issued, while 1,448 trade names were reserved. The number of initial approvals provided through the platform was 830 while 275 approvals were issued for starting a business,” said HE Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, said: “The latest statistics showed that IID attracted 3,746 investors representing 77 different countries, while 10 nationalities accounted for 90 percent of the total number of foreign investors, which include British, Russian, French, Jordanian, Egyptian, Indian, Pakistani, and Filipino.”

IID also allows investors to access information regarding the requirements, conditions and fees for issuing trade licences in Dubai for more than 2,000 commercial activities. They can also immediately obtain licences for their companies, as well as other commercial licences.

It was developed by Smart Dubai and the Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED), under the supervision of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai. Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said that Dubai offers businesses and investors an attractive environment, adding that despite the prevailing global situation, Dubai has demonstrated the strength of its digital infrastructure and leveraged advanced technologies to develop economic solutions to help investors and entrepreneurs accomplish their goals.

Invest in Dubai provides a comprehensive platform to support investors and entrepreneurs in setting up a business in Dubai. It also offers a range of packages to facilitate the launch of commercial projects including allocating labour quotas and obtaining a membership in the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.