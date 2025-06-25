UAE Leave Guide 2025: Every type of holiday you’re entitled to explained

UAE workers will enjoy a public holiday on Friday, June 27 , to mark the Islamic New Year — giving many a long weekend. But did you know there are nine official types of leave you’re entitled to in the UAE ?

From annual holidays and sick leave to study breaks and maternity support, here’s your full guide to every type of leave under UAE Labour Law in 2025.

Annual leave in the UAE

Every employee in the UAE is entitled to an annual leave if they have completed six months of service.

The annual leaves are granted in accordance with the Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations in the Private Sector, the “UAE Labour Law”.

According the official rules, employees are entitled to a fully paid annual leave of:

30 days, if they have completed one year of service

Two days per month, if they have completed six months of service, but not one year

In the event of an employee’s service ending before they use up annual leave balance, they will get leave for the fraction of the last year of service.

Part-time employees are also entitled to annual leave, which is calculated according to the actual working hours they spent at work, as specified in the employment contract, and in accordance with the “Executive Regulations of the Labour Law”

More rules regarding using annual leave in the UAE

Employees must use their leave in the year of entitlement. The employer may, in agreement with the employee set the dates of leave according to the work requirements. Employer must notify the employee of the date of the leave at least one month in advance

The employee may, with the consent of the employer, and in accordance with company’s regulations, carry over his annual leave balance to the next year. In this case, the employee will be entitled to be paid for the days he/she worked during the annual leave. The payment is calculated according to the basic salary

The employer may not prevent the employee from using his accrued annual leave for more than two years. On termination of employment, any accrued leaves will be calculated on basic salary only

The calculation of the duration of annual leave will include official holidays specified by law or by agreement, and any other leaves caused by sickness if they fall within the annual leave unless the employment contract or the company’s regulations have other provisions

UAE national holidays

As per Article 21 of the UAE Labour Law, employees of the private sector are entitled to at least, one day of paid rest per week as specified in the employment contract or work regulations of the company.

The company may increase the number of weekly rest days. Additionally, employees are entitled to a paid leave on public holidays.

If an employee is required to work during holidays or leaves, he will be compensated with another rest day or be paid for that day, a wage as he would be paid on a normal day plus an addition of at least 50 per cent on his basic wage.

Expected dates for public holidays remaining this year are:

Islamic New Year 2025: Muharram 1

Muharram 1 Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday: Rabi Al Awwal 12

Rabi Al Awwal 12 Eid Al Etihad 2025: December 2-3

Sick leave in the UAE

Nobody wants to be sick, or plan absences in advance, but the UAE makes provisions for sick leave for private sector workers, recognising illnesses can happen

The official UAE government portal says: “An employee is entitled to a sick leave of not more than 90 days per year, only after the end of probationary period. The 90 days’ sick leave can be continuous or intermittent, and the salary is paid as follows:

Full pay for the first 15 days

Half pay for the next 30 days

No pay for the rest 45 days.

“However, during the probationary period, the employee may get a sick leave without pay, subject to the approval of the employer and based on a medical report issued by the medical entity that stipulates the necessity of the leave”.

The above provisions are subject to conditions and do not apply to sick leave because of occupational illness.

Employees are ineligible for a paid sick leave in the following situations:

During probation period

If the illness directly arises from the misconduct of the worker, such as the consumption of alcohol or narcotics

If the worker violated the safety instructions in accordance with the effective legislations in the UAE, and the rules set out in the firm’s regulations, which the employee was informed of

According to Article 31 of the UAE Labour Law, the employee must notify the employer about their sickness within maximum three days and submit a medical report on his condition, issued by the medical entity.

An employer may not dismiss an employee or give a termination notice while the employee is on sick leave.

If, however, the employee uses all of their 90 days’ sick leave and have not been able to report to work afterwards, the employer may terminate their services.

In such a case, the employee shall be entitled to the end of service benefits in accordance with the provisions of the labour law.

Maternity leave in the UAE

Women in the UAE are entitled to up to 60 days of paid maternity, which can be taken in part before and after the expected delivery date.

Female workers are entitled to a maternity leave of 60 days, out of which:

45 days will be fully-paid leave

15 days will be half-paid leave

Women may apply for maternity leave up to 30 days prior to the expected date of delivery.

The government web portal says: “In addition to the basic maternity leave above, women may take additional 45 without pay, if she has an illness as a result of pregnancy or childbirth, and is unable to resume work.

“The illness must be proved via a medical certificate issued from the respective medical authority. These leave days can be consecutive or intermittent”.

Furthermore, if the baby is sick or suffers from a disability, the female worker may take additional leaves of 30 days fully-paid.

This leave can be extended for additional 30 days without pay. The illness or the disability of the child must be proved via a medical certificate issued from the respective medical authority.

After mothers resume work, they are entitled to one or two additional breaks each day for nursing their child.

The duration of the two breaks must not exceed one hour. The woman is entitled to such breaks for six months following the date of delivery. Such breaks are fully paid for.

Parental leave in the UAE

As well as provisions for maternity leave, both mothers and fathers are entitled to parental leave in the UAE.

The government portal explains: “Employees of the private sector are entitled to a parental leave of five working days from the day of the birth of their child to six months. The parental leave is a paid leave that can be applied for by both mother and father of the baby.

“It was introduced after the late H. H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the then President of the UAE, approved the amendments to the Labour Law in August 2020”.

The UAE is the first Arab country to grant parental leave to employees in the private sector.

Hajj and Umrah leave in the UAE

Employees in the UAE may be granted a special leave for the performance of Hajj. The following provisions are made:

Hajj leave is given without pay

It may not exceed 30 days

Hajj leave is granted only once during the employment duration with the company

The UAE Labour Law does not have any provisions which entitle the employee for Umrah leave. If the employee requests a Umrah leave, it is up to the employer to consent and deduct from the employee’s annual leave or consider unpaid leave.

Bereavement leave in the UAE

In the unfortunate event of a family bereavement, employees in the UAE are entitled to a paid bereavement leave of up to five days, depending on the relation.

An employee of the private sector is entitled to:

A paid leave of five days in the event of the death of spouse

A paid leave of three days in the event of the death of a parent, child, sibling, grandchild or grandparent

Employers may offer further time at their discretion.

Study leave in the UAE

Perhaps a lesser known provision for private sector employees in the UAE, is an official study leave.

Employees who have completed at least two years of service with an employer, are entitled to a paid leave of 10 days per year to sit for examinations.

An employee, who is studying in one of the UAE’s certified educational institutions is entitled to the paid leave of 10 days per year to sit for examinations.

Sabbatical leave in the UAE

As per UAE Labour Law, Emiratis working in the private sector are entitled to a paid sabbatical leave (extended break from work) to perform national service.

UAE Leave entitlements at a glance