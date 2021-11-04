Abu Dhabi bourse launches derivatives market to attract more investors

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange has introduced a derivatives market as the exchange rolls out initiatives to bring its services in line with global peers.

With the launch of single equity futures, the new market will give investors and traders the opportunity to benefit from increased leverage, two-way market exposure, and hedging capabilities, a statement said.

Trading in the single equity futures of Etisalat, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), International Holding Company (IHC), ADNOC Distribution and Aldar Properties commenced on Thursday, with more securities to be added later this year and in 2022.

Index futures will also be introduced in the first quarter of 2022, ahead of the expansion into a wider range of derivative products, the statement added.

Three market makers including ADQ’s Q Market Makers, BHM Capital, and Al Ramz Capital join the ADX Derivatives market to provide liquidity on the new platform.

The launch of the derivatives market has been accompanied by the introduction of central counterparty clearing (CCP) to promote clearing efficiency, stability, and confidence in the market, said Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi (pictured below), chairman of ADX.

He added: “The launch of derivatives trading on the ADX is a significant milestone for our young but fast-growing exchange. The introduction of stock and index futures will support our ‘ADX One’ strategy which aims to provide diversification avenues and enhance liquidity to create a dynamic capital market.”

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, CEO of ADX, said: “The introduction of derivatives marks an important new chapter in the history of the ADX, providing tools to investors to trade on their views on the direction of individual securities and indices and execute sophisticated trading strategies in an effective manner.

“The continued development of ADX will encourage companies to raise capital to fund their needs while diversifying their investor base. We will continue to attract investors worldwide by enhancing our technology and providing greater choice of products and services.”

The ‘ADX One’ strategy, launched at the start of 2021, aims to bring a broader offering of products and services to market and comes as the market capitalization of the Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index recently nearly doubled since the beginning of the year, rising to AED1.48 trillion.

The benchmark Abu Dhabi General Index (ADI) has gained 56 percent during the first 10 months of this year, making it one of the best performing equity indexes in the world within the same period.