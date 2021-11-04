How Emaar is benefitting from latest Dubai bourse reforms

Dubai’s bellwether property developer is shaping up to be a beneficiary of a series of reforms of the city’s bourse.

Emaar Properties shares have soared nearly 20 percent over the past week, with the highest volume traded in more than a decade, after Dubai unveiled a series of moves to boost liquidity on its stock exchange.

The real estate firm’s market capitalization has now caught up with rival Aldar Properties in Abu Dhabi, with the two companies vying for the position of the UAE’s most valuable developer. Both firms are now valued at about AED34 billion ($9.2 billion).

But while Emaar’s comeback indicates that Dubai’s efforts to bolster its flagging bourse are paying off, the stock is still down about 50 percent from a 2017 high.

Slumping real-estate prices and dwindling liquidity on the exchange had weighed on Emaar’s shares for years.

Things have started to look up recently: average home prices have risen at the fastest pace since 2015 and transaction volumes surged 77 percent in August on an annual basis.

Emaar had said in June that it expects Ebitda for 2021 to be higher than 2020, but lower than that achieved in 2019 and 2018.