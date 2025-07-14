UAE pet insurance: Is it really worth it? Experts weigh in

A single emergency surgery can cost pet owners up to AED 12,000 in the UAE, yet fewer than one in ten pets are insured despite growing demand over the past two years, according to insurance experts.

With over 1.5 million pet owners in the country and veterinary costs rising, industry experts say the market is poised for transformation as more expat residents seek financial protection for their animals.

“In the past two years, we’ve seen a noticeable increase in demand for pet insurance among UAE residents. More pet parents, particularly expats, are now exploring coverage options for their furry companions,” Divya Mandke, Unit Head – General Insurance & Personal Properties at InsuranceMarket.ae told Arabian Business.

UAE pet insurance: What are the different types?

However, Mandke explained that while pet insurance is still not widely adopted in the region and remains a relatively niche segment, “education and awareness continue to be key drivers in this space.”

The UAE’s pet insurance market penetration currently sits in single digits, contrasting with mature markets where coverage rates reach 30 per cent in the UK and over 80 per cent in Sweden, Jonathan P Cooper, MD & Founder of MooPet Cover, WIS Group Ltd added.

And due to a growing “pet parenting” culture in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, demand continues to rise. But what are the different types of pet insurance in the UAE?

“Most UAE pet insurance policies fall into two categories: accident-only or comprehensive (accident + illness),” Cooper told Arabian Business, adding that comprehensive plans typically include:

Veterinary fees for illness or injury (consultations, diagnostics, surgery, meds)

Prescription food or supplements (if medically required)

End-of-life care

Third-party liability (for dogs)

Death or loss benefits

Boarding fees if the owner is hospitalised

Optional overseas travel coverage

While comprehensive medical coverage forms the foundation of most pet insurance policies in the UAE, these pet policies include veterinary consultation fees, diagnostic procedures including tests and X-rays, medications, surgical procedures, and veterinarian-prescribed prescription diet food, Mandke added.

Different pet breeds in UAE have different premium rates

However, insurance providers apply different premium rates based on breed-specific risk factors, she revealed.

Breeds such as French Bulldogs, Dachshunds, English Cocker Spaniels, Samoyeds, Akitas, and Dobermans face higher premiums due to predisposition to health issues. Some breeds, including the American Bully, face outright exclusions from coverage.

When pets face severe illness or injury, coverage extends to veterinarian-recommended euthanasia and associated cremation costs, Mandke said.

Standard pet insurance policies exclude routine care including vaccinations, dental cleaning, grooming, and preventative treatments. Image: Shutterstock

“Additional benefits may include compensation for loss due to theft or if the pet strays, as well as coverage for advertising and rewards for pet recovery. For dog owners, third-party liability is a key feature, providing coverage in the event of property damage or personal injury where the pet owner is found legally liable,” she added.

Echoing the sentiment, Cooper added “large breeds (e.g., German Shepherds) and brachycephalic breeds (e.g., Bulldogs, Pugs, Persian cats) tend to have higher premiums due to known health risks like respiratory issues or joint problems. Older pets may face enrolment limits – for instance, many plans restrict new signups to pets under 8 or 10 years old.”

Moreover, most UAE insurers cover only cats and dogs, with exotic pets like rabbits, birds, or reptiles typically excluded from eligibility, he said, adding that government-banned breeds cannot be insured.

So, what should pet owners look for when comparing different insurance providers? According to MooPet Cover’s Cooper, key factors include:

Coverage scope (accident vs. illness)

Annual limits (e.g., AED 5,000 vs AED 30,000)

Reimbursement rate and deductibles

Exclusions and waiting periods

Network flexibility (can you use your preferred vet?)

Claim turnaround time and transparency

Extras like liability, travel, or boarding cover

How to claim your pet insurance

Standard pet insurance policies exclude routine care including vaccinations, dental cleaning, grooming, and preventative treatments. However, insurers partner with veterinary clinics to offer policyholders discounted rates for these services.

The claims process requires pet owners to submit completed claim forms with medical summaries, vaccination records, pet medical history, veterinary invoices, and pet photographs, Mandke explained, adding insurers typically process claims within 3 to 5 working days when documentation is complete.

“Unlike some other markets, the UAE currently does not offer accident-only coverage as a standard product. Instead, insurers here generally focus on providing comprehensive plans that address a broad range of risks, including illness, accidents, and related medical expenses. This approach simplifies offerings but also limits options for pet owners seeking budget conscious or limited scope plans,” she added.

Moreover, most UAE pet insurance operates on a reimbursement model where owners pay veterinary bills upfront before submitting claims, Cooper added. Digital submissions via email are increasingly common, with some providers offering direct billing at select clinics.

However, “all pet insurance providers must be licensed by the UAE Central Bank, which oversees all insurance activity since absorbing the Insurance Authority in 2021,” he said.

“While there are no pet-specific laws yet, general insurance regulations apply – covering licensing, solvency, fair marketing, and claims handling. If a dispute arises, consumers can escalate complaints to the Central Bank’s Consumer Protection Department,” Cooper added.

Should you self-fund veterinary care for your pets or take pet insurance?

Both experts also advised that pet insurance proves more financially viable than self-funding veterinary care, particularly for high-risk breeds or emergency situations. Single major medical procedures or emergencies can exceed annual premiums, making coverage a financial safeguard.

“Self-funding works if your pet stays healthy – but vet bills in the UAE can be steep. A single emergency surgery can cost AED 8,000-12,000. Studies show that insured pets are far less likely to be euthanised for financial reasons,” Cooper explained.

“In many cases, pet insurance proves to be more financially viable than self-funding, especially when dealing with high-risk breeds or sudden health complications. A single major medical procedure or emergency can often exceed the annual premium, making coverage a prudent financial safeguard. While some pet owners may consider self-funding for pets with minimal health concerns, the potential for unexpected expenses makes this approach riskier,” Mandke echoed.

The UAE pet insurance market is expected to undergo transformation with increased awareness and growing pet ownership among young professionals and expats, with both industry experts expecting more comprehensive and customisable products, potentially including wellness and dental coverage.

“We anticipate the rollout of more comprehensive and customisable products, possibly including wellness and dental coverage. Additionally, the integration of digital claims processing and stronger collaborations between insurers, vets, and pet service providers will elevate the role of pet insurance from a nice-to-have to a standard part of responsible pet ownership,” Mandke said.

“We expect strong growth and product innovation. More providers will enter, and we anticipate greater plan variety from budget to ultra-premium, wellness add-ons for routine care, app-based claims and faster reimbursements, tele-vet access and digital tools,” Cooper added.

“Pet insurance isn’t just about protecting your wallet – it’s about making sure your pet gets the best possible care without delay. Insurance is ultimately an act of love: it means you’re prepared to give your pet the care they deserve, no matter what,” he concluded.