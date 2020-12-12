New work from home rules approved by Crown Prince of Dubai welcomed

New rules which allow government employees in Dubai to work from home have been welcomed as a positive step forward, especially for women seeking to balance careers with family life.

Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Friday announced a series of protocols for government entities, enshrining remote working as a permanent fixture in the labour market.

As part of the new rules, employees can perform their duties from outside their offices, using remote working technologies. The rules, wrote Sheikh Hamdan, aim to provide flexible working models that aligned with both government objectives and global best practices. He said they also seek to enhance corporate agility, efficiency and talent retention as well as promote work-life balance and business continuity during crises.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “We have approved a system for remote working in the Dubai government, in line with the requirements of jobs of the future. The system provides employees with several options to work remotely on a permanent, temporary or part-time basis.

“We have entered an era that requires a new mode of thinking, with new tools to match. We are committed to continually enhancing Dubai’s leading government work model, as our city possesses the capabilities required to lead the next phase.

“We are working to enhance Dubai’s leading government work model, as the government of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid constantly looks to the future and seeks to find dynamic solutions, through investing in workforce development to continually improve government performance.”

It is the latest in a series of proactive updates to working regulations in Dubai and the wider UAE. Recently Dubai announced remote working visas to attract overseas workers and its new ‘Retire in Dubai’ visa. Meanwhile the UAE has revised a number of personal laws, surrounding issues such as alcohol and partners cohabiting, and has removed the mandatory requirement in many areas for foreign investors to partner with an Emirati.

Louise Karim, Managing Director at Women @Work ME, posted in response: “Great leadership, with more options for remote work we can engage a more diverse workforce that requires additional flexibility in order to balance their careers and family life – especially mid to senior female leaders that are missing in so many industries globally – thanks for this positive step to support workplace inclusivity.”

Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), said the decision will boost talent retention and support the government’s ability to align itself with emerging market trends. In addition to social and economic benefits, Al Falasi said remote working helps to reduce operational costs, reduce traffic jams, and increase productivity.

As part of implementing measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, remote work systems were tested from mid-March 2020 to mid-June 2020. The success of the remote working model implemented earlier in the year places the government sector in a good position to adopt the model in normal circumstances as well, he said.

Sheikh Hamdan’s decision authorises: