Bahrain’s SEA, UAE’s Etihad ESCO to cooperate to meet sustainability goals

Bahrain’s Sustainable Energy Authority (SEA) And the UAE’s Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), will collaborate to achieve sustainability goals.

GCC nations, as well as countries globally, are working toward increasing sustainable energy supply as climate change threatens the planet.

“Through the MOU, both parties will exchange and share best global experiences and practices in energy efficiency, renewable energy, to support sustainability efforts in the kingdom of Bahrain,” a Dubai Media office from Tuesday read.

Areas for cooperation include: energy performance contracting (ESCO) projects, solar on-grid and off-grid installations, facility management and electromechanical services, IT solutions and technologies including command and control centres, Internet of Things, smart automation and network operations, in addition to capacity building training services.

“The Sustainable Energy Authority (SEA), is committed towards a more sustainable future and will ensure rapid progress towards the kingdom’s National Renewable Energy Targets and National Energy Efficiency targets. SEA believes that collaboration with Etihad ESCO will surly boost the energy efficiency and sustainability development process,” Dr Abdul Hussain Bin Ali Mirza – President of SEA said.

Both countries have set sustainable development targets under respective plans. Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 adopted in 2003 serves as a roadmap for the country’s economy to ensure sustainability, diversity, competitiveness, among other objectives. In the UAE, Vision 2021 and the subsequent Vision 2030 chart paths for the country to diversify its income resources away from oil.

“It is a pleasure to sign this strategic MoU between Etihad ESCO and Sustainable Energy Authority. This collaborative work represents a unique opportunity to exchange the expertise regionally and globally in the field of sustainability and energy efficiency. We look forward to strengthening mutual cooperation and exchanging the best international experiences of energy efficiency and sustainability to achieve our common goals and to continue this sustainable development journey, for a better future,” Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA said.