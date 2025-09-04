Abu Dhabi’s RIQ and ADNOC enter $500mn reinsurance collaboration

RIQ, the AI-native reinsurance platform launched earlier this year by International Holding Company (IHC) in partnership with BlackRock and Lunate, has agreed to collaborate with ADNOC to develop a preferred reinsurance partnership targeting an allocation of over US$500 million in risk coverage over the next 10 years.

RIQ, which will be based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and offers a full suite of reinsurance solutions, will work closely with ADNOC to structure capital-efficient coverage across complex operational, climate-related, and specialty risk classes.

The platform will leverage advanced data modelling, AI-augmented underwriting, and deep analytics to meet the demands of an increasingly sophisticated risk landscape.

This collaboration with ADNOC, combined with RIQ’s earlier strategic alliance with IHC, creates a collective trajectory of over US$1 billion in reinsurance premiums committed through RIQ’s platform over the coming decade.

Ahmad Khalfan Al Mansoori, Chairman of ADNOC Re, said: “This partnership will enhance ADNOC’s operational resilience by tailoring reinsurance solutions to evolving industrial and climate risks. Leveraging RIQ’s AI-powered platform will strengthen our risk management capabilities and ensure continuity in a complex energy landscape.”

RIQ is currently advancing through its regulatory process, as it moves toward formal authorisation as a reinsurer. And these partnerships underscore Abu Dhabi’s ascent as a global reinsurance hub, fusing intelligent capital, technology, and structured risk solutions.

The company is expected to make additional strategic updates in the coming months as it executes on its global buy-and-build strategy. With over US$1 billion in equity commitments, RIQ aims to ultimately write US$10 billion per year.

Mark Wilson, CEO of RIQ, added: “We are honoured to collaborate with ADNOC, an organisation renowned for its ambition and long-term vision. Along with our recent partnership with IHC, this alliance brings together cutting-edge technology, strategic capital, and domain expertise to redefine global reinsurance from Abu Dhabi outward. These relationships signal a bold step in building the reinsurance platform of the future.”