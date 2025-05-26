Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan to begin official visit to Oman

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, will begin an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman on Monday, leading a high-level delegation.

The Crown Prince will meet with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, during the visit.

He will hold discussions with senior Omani officials with the aim of enhancing cooperation and reinforcing the bonds between the two countries, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

حمدان بن محمد يقوم بزيارة رسمية إلى سلطنة عُمان غداً على رأس وفد رفيع المستوى. ويلتقى سموه خلال الزيارة جلالة السلطان هيثم بن طارق، سلطان عُمان، ويجري مباحثات مع عدد من كبار المسؤولين العمانيين حول سبل تعزيز الشراكة والتعاون الثنائي ضمن مختلف المجالات التنموية في ضوء العلاقات… pic.twitter.com/8XAiArDQMn — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 25, 2025

Sheikh Hamdan will be accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ).

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, will also accompany the Crown Prince during the visit.

The delegation includes several ministers and officials. Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, will join the visit.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, will also be part of the delegation.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, will accompany the Crown Prince. Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Application, will also attend.

Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State, will be included in the delegation. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, will participate in the visit.

Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, will join the delegation. Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, President of Dubai’s State Security Department, will also accompany the Crown Prince.

Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, will be part of the visit. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Chairman of the Dubai International Chamber of Commerce, will complete the delegation.

The visit represents continued diplomatic engagement between the UAE and Oman, with discussions expected to focus on cooperation across multiple sectors.