How Dubai’s GITEX became a global geoeconomic force

Berlin’s debut of GITEX Europe this spring underscored how a Dubai-born technology exhibition has evolved into a platform capable of steering policy, directing capital and driving the worldwide conversation on artificial intelligence.

That European launch joined a growing international portfolio. Alongside its flagship GITEX Global in Dubai, the brand now stretches across Asia and Africa with editions such as GITEX Africa in Morocco and a fast-expanding AI Everything series in Kenya and Egypt. Berlin was simply the newest outpost – and the first in Europe – of a network that Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), says now spans 11 cities worldwide.

“In just three years, we have expanded GITEX to become the largest global tech event brand, now spanning 11 cities and countries – an achievement unmatched by any organiser across any sector,” LohMirmand said.

“GITEX has transformed from just a tech show to emerge as a movement, a launchpad, a trusted digital and AI accelerator for governments globally, and a lifeline for the boldest builders of tomorrow.”

The next and most highly anticipated edition is set for October 13-17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Last year’s show drew more than 6,000 exhibitors and over 180,000 visitors from 180 countries, and organisers expect even larger crowds to fly in this year as AI and deep-tech innovation accelerate.

From survival to super-platform

The journey has been anything but smooth. During the 2007–08 financial crisis, GITEX faced an uncertain future as technology budgets tightened. “Many counted us out,” LohMirmand told Arabian Business. “We made the tough call to rebuild from the ground up, sacrificing scale and short-term gains to architect a more resilient and future-proof platform.”

Instead of chasing headline numbers, the team pivoted early to cloud computing, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. “Events are not mere gatherings,” she said. “They are transformative platforms that can reshape industries, accelerate change and influence economies.”

That conviction drove the 2016 launch of GITEX North Star, a start-up showcase that has since become the world’s largest. “It was a bold bet that has since become the world’s largest start-up event, now playing a central role in shaping the region’s innovation economy,” LohMirmand said. North Star is now a fixture for founders and investors seeking a foothold in the Middle East’s fast-growing tech market.

The strategy mirrors the United Arab Emirates’ ambition to diversify its economy and attract capital and talent. The country is forecast to welcome about 9,800 new millionaires in 2025, the biggest inflow of any nation, drawn by zero income and inheritance tax, long-term residency programmes and a reputation for safety and stability.

Exporting the Dubai model

The launch of GITEX Europe in Berlin this spring confirmed what the tech world already suspected: a show founded in Dubai now wields influence over policy, capital flows and the global discourse on artificial intelligence. Image: GITEX

Europe was a natural next step. “Europe is home to some of the world’s most advanced economies and brightest tech minds, yet it lacked a truly global, unified platform that could match the ambition and scale of today’s digital era,” LohMirmand explained.

The Berlin edition delivered the largest inaugural tech launch ever staged on the continent, according to DWTC. “The success of GITEX Europe is a powerful affirmation that home-grown brands from Dubai are not only scalable but globally resonant,” she said. “It underscores the universal strength of Dubai’s event strategy and reinforces its blueprint for replicable mega-event strategy across continents.”

DWTC’s events arm, KAOUN International, has already announced new AI Everything Expo editions in Egypt and Kenya, extending the brand into Africa’s emerging digital markets. “Our AI Everything platform has evolved into a pure-play brand that now captures the aspirational imagination of visionary leaders across borders,” LohMirmand said. “The momentum is undeniable – and the appetite to scale what we have built is greater than ever.”

AI leadership and national strategy

GITEX’s expansion dovetails with the UAE’s own ambitions in artificial intelligence. In 2017 the country became the first in the world to appoint a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Dubai has since unveiled a comprehensive AI strategy that sets targets for government adoption, research and investment. This year the emirate mandated that every government department appoint a chief AI officer, underscoring how central the technology has become to public policy.

That policy framework feeds directly into GITEX. The exhibition offers start-ups and global tech firms direct access to regulators and investors, reinforcing Dubai’s business-friendly reputation. Initiatives led by Dubai Chambers and a suite of free-zone incentives add to the pull, helping the city attract entrepreneurs from Europe, Asia and the Americas who see the UAE as a base for scaling across the Middle East and Africa.

Technology diplomacy

The event has now launched international editions in Morocco, Singapore, Nigeria and Germany, with GITEX Europe making its debut in Berlin this week

For the UAE, the benefits are not only commercial. LohMirmand describes GITEX Europe as part of a “geoeconomic strategy” aligned with Dubai’s plan to double its GDP by 2033 and strengthen its global influence in AI. “GITEX Europe is a strategic extension of the UAE’s geoeconomic vision to influence change through global cooperation by leveraging technology,” she said.

“Trusted platforms like GITEX support the UAE’s mission to gain market access, forge high-impact partnerships, attract capital flows and position the UAE as a global convening force in emerging technologies while opening new lanes of collaboration across continents.”

Artificial intelligence, she argues, is now “the new language of diplomacy”. “These networks of global events serve as accelerators for digital diplomacy and economic cooperation, moving us beyond trade into a shared innovation mission,” she said. “In this sense, GITEX has evolved into an instrument of soft power, breaking down political barriers in a collective effort to do societal good with AI.”

Built for speed

Behind the spectacle lies a deliberate operating model. DWTC chose years ago to bring many functions in-house – design, logistics, marketing – to ensure a consistent experience wherever the show lands. “The goal was to ensure a consistently unified customer experience, one that stays true to the creative concepts of our events,” LohMirmand said.

She describes the culture as one of urgency and adaptability. “We build the plane while flying it,” she said. “It is a reflection of our ability to adapt in real time, to innovate at full velocity, and to execute while accelerating. And I am not on the sidelines. I am in the cockpit with the team. We launch, learn and level up together.”

For Dubai, the returns are substantial. GITEX Global fills hotels and exhibition halls each October, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in direct tourism and trade. Just as important are the partnerships and investments forged on the show floor.

“We are not just hosting events; we are architecting ecosystems, fostering trust and expanding the UAE’s global relevance through thought leadership and its strategic leadership in empowering the new global AI economy,” LohMirmand said.

The next chapter

As AI moves to the core of both content and operations, LohMirmand sees more change ahead.

“There is a great strategic opportunity to harness the power of data to augment the event experience, to stay relevant and to create new value for stakeholders,” she said.

“The event space continues to lack in speed in AI adoption, consequent of legacy systems and mindset. The gap presents great opportunity for events to evolve into intelligent ecosystems with purposeful gatherings powered by deliberate data manoeuvres and immersive tech.”

From a regional trade fair to a multi-continent platform shaping the global conversation on technology and artificial intelligence, GITEX now mirrors Dubai’s own transformation.

“We have proven that Dubai’s ambition and operational excellence can compete and lead at the highest international level,” LohMirmand said. “It is more than an expansion. It is a statement of capability, trust and global relevance.”