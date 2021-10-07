GITEX 2021: Eaton to launch VCOM, its Data Centre Infrastructure Management software

Eaton, the diversified power management company providing energy-efficient solutions to industries ranging from aviation to automobiles, will be at the GITEX Technology Week. Apart from showcasing live demos of its unique range of products, including digital solutions, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) offerings and white space solutions, it will also launch VCOM, its Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software.

Eaton executives will also discuss data centre safety, sustainability and resilience and the company’s 2022 plans for growth in the Middle East.

Ashraf Yehia, Managing Director, Eaton Middle East, said: “Our central theme is ‘Transform your power network by optimising the data and the electrical domains’. Efficiency is not the primary issue with data centres. The real problem is to be ready for and contribute to the energy transition.

“This holds the key to sustainability and hyper-efficiency and enables the decarbonisation of electricity. For the transition to happen, the traditional role of the electrical infrastructure must change, transform, and become energy aware.

“We are focusing on digital solutions and software. We will be launching one of our flagship solutions – VCOM, which is Eaton’s Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM) – during the exhibition. VCOM is an intuitive power management software that provides business intelligence by monitoring both IT and facilities power infrastructure.

“Part of the Brightlayer Data Centres suite, this HTML5-based platform features capabilities designed to reduce data centre operational expenses, improve system and application reliability and mitigate risk through data analysis.”

Eaton helps customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power, It has global presence in more than 175 countries and approximately 102,000 employees.

Highlighting some of the trends facing Eaton’s business, Yehia added: “The increasing focus on energy transition creates an enormous opportunity for building owners to manage power far more effectively.

“We are accelerating this shift by making it easier to integrate renewables, energy storage and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. With our Buildings-as-a-Grid approach, owners can transform their buildings into an energy hub to take advantage of the new power paradigm, better manage existing electrical infrastructure and prepare for future energy requirements. This is our ‘Everything as a Grid’ strategy at work, creating flexible energy systems to power the future—accelerating decarbonisation, boosting resilience, reducing energy costs and creating new revenue streams.

“When your building is an electric grid, it’s easier to get the power you need and make your infrastructure work better and harder. This means offices, campus, retail, condominium, airport and arena power systems can be put to work in new ways to achieve energy goals and boost the bottom line while supporting your local utility grid.”

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net