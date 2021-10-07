GITEX 2021: Infor to demo industry-specific cloud innovations

Infor has announced its return to GITEX with ambitious plans to demonstrate the power of its industry-specific cloud solutions to help customers automate and simplify complex systems, scale up rapidly, put the user experience first, and leverage data science.

The company will demonstrate solutions including its industry-specific CloudSuites for industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare and automotive, with specialists available to discuss each of these solutions.

Infor will also showcase its enterprise applications and enterprise resource planning (ERP) engines that are at the heart of its solutions, and which are designed for specific industries. These highly robust solutions manage financial and operational tasks, streamlining processes, eliminating redundancies, and providing end-to-end visibility.

Infor’s stand E50 in Hall 7 will feature distinct zones enabling visitors from specific industries to understand how their organisation can transform and gain the full advantages of cloud, positioning them to embrace new technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Throughout the week, Infor will host a series of best practice workshops, including one in conjunction with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to show how the two companies support a faster path to transformation through business systems tailored to specific industries. Other workshops will focus on: “Realizing your digital potential,” “The warehouse of the future,” and “People and technology working together.”

Infor’s top regional executives, software engineers and sales executives, led by Amel Gardner, Infor’s vice president and general manager for Middle East & Africa, will be on ground to provide demonstrations, discuss market challenges and solutions, and answer any questions about Infor’s solutions.

“Because of our industry focus, we can offer a complete 360-degree, end-to-end transformation of our customer’s enterprise, not just the finances or inventory,” said Amel Gardner. “We help manage their supply chains, business processes, assets, goods and services, and, at the center of it all, their people — all in one integrated solution: one version of the truth to be shared among stakeholders.”

Infor will also stress the importance of design thinking at GITEX. The company’s dedicated Value Engineering team will present workshops on how design thinking helps establish a clear vision for digital transformation, along with an understanding of the key challenges and opportunities that form part of the journey. The workshops, titled “Realising your digital potential,” will help organisations set the right foundations for success with their digital transformation endeavours.

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net