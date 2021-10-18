India looking to GITEX to strike more deals for start-ups

India expects to strike more investment and business deals for start-ups from the country at this year’s GITEX event in Dubai, with the added momentum generated by New Delhi’s ongoing negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with the UAE and its large-scale participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Besides the usual practice of state-level start-up missions coordinating on various investor meets, the Indian consulate in Dubai and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) are actively involved with arranging meetings for start-ups from the country with a host of investors, as well as companies from the UAE, the Middle East region and also globally, this year.

“We are hopeful of a strong show this year in terms of the number of investor and business deals at this year’s [GITEX] event,” Ashok Kurian, head of business development and start-up lifecycle at Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM), told Arabian Business.

“The Expo 2020 has added much more excitement and seriousness to this year’s event and the start-ups, raising their expectations and chances of striking investment or business deals this time around to a very high level,” added Kurian, who has been spearheading KSUM’s participation and business meetings at GITEX for several years now.

The four-day event – titled GITEX Future Stars 2021 – was kicked off at Dubai World Trade Centre on Sunday, with the participation of over 700 start-ups from about 60 countries.

Official sources told Arabian Business that FICCI and the Indian consulate in Dubai have lined up several B2B (business-to-business) and HNWI (high net worth individual) meetings for Indian start-ups over the course of the event.

The Dubai consulate and the Indian apex chamber, along with some of the state-level start-up missions, have also arranged networking events for select start-ups from the country.

Kurian said besides the initiatives by the Indian consulate and FICCI, KSUM has also lined up several investor meetings for the start-ups from the state and hopes to announce some investment deals in the next few days.

“Some of our start-ups are also expected to strike business deals with UAE-based companies and are likely to enter into memorandum of understandings (MoUs) for them,” Kurian added.

Founders of KSUM-backed start-ups at GITEX.

Kurian also revealed that four of the KSUM-backed start-ups have been selected for the Supernova Challenge, a prestigious affair at the event, which besides its $50,000 prize money, will also open up brighter chances for funding of the start-ups.

India is adding heft to this year’s GITEX show with the participation of as many as 52 start-ups, showcasing innovative products, immersive technology skills and sustainable ideas.

Significantly, some 20 start-ups from the Indian delegation are from a single state – the tiny southern Indian state of Kerala.

Some of the UAE and global firms with which MoUs are expected to be signed include Dubai-based global investment advisory firm Fincasa Ventures, Spain-based Secpho, Star Upscale 360 and MUrgency Business Incubator.

Tranzmeo, Eyerov, ShopDoc, Tiltlabs, Medtra, FEDO.ai, Neonicz, Ronds Technologies, Activelogica, Expressbase, IVA and Embright are among the Indian start-ups participating at this year’s GITEX.

The Indian start-ups at the Dubai event this year represent a wide range of sectors such as logistics, fintech, robotics, retail, enterprise, healthcare, petroleum and oil and gas.