GITEX 2021: AI/ML to pave way for a hyperconnected future, says Dell Technologies’ Mohammed Amin

What are the key highlights of your participation at this year’s GITEX?

At GITEX Global 2021, Dell Technologies will showcase its end-to-end portfolio of infrastructure solutions that are helping businesses thrive in today’s digital economy.

As we move ahead with new ways of living, learning and working from anywhere at any time, technology and the incredible value of data cannot be overstated. To ensure organisations remain up-to-date and are able to ride this growth wave, Dell Technologies will highlight new growth opportunities for regional business with best-of-class infrastructure solutions comprising multi-cloud, digital workplace, data, security and finance solutions.

Dell Technologies will also conduct workshops and breakout sessions on AI, multi-cloud, 5G, Edge and IoT. Senior product experts will share insights on how the company’s industry leading technologies can support businesses accelerate their transformation journey and build resilience and agility through IT simplicity, digital innovation and more. From device to cloud to edge, the offerings are part of the company’s strategy to deliver fully integrated technologies that allow workloads to run and be managed seamlessly.

Why are tech shows such as GITEX important despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic? What does GITEX mean for your company?

At Dell Technologies, we’re constantly exploring online and offline mediums to showcase our technologies that enable businesses to become digital enterprises of the future. We look forward to the opportunities that GITEX Global 2021 presents as we look to connect, educate and inform organisations of the need to embrace the right technologies to drive their business forward in today’s data era.

As businesses continue to embrace hybrid models, which technologies should they focus on to remain competitive?

Technologies such as cloud, AI/ML, Edge and IoT, storage, data analytics, security and workforce transformation continue to be at the forefront of IT investments, and businesses need to focus their priorities in those areas to remain competitive. These technologies are rapidly changing how organisations must operate to be able to succeed in the hybrid and digital era. It is therefore imperative that organisations understand how they can best leverage these technologies to keep pace with the fast pace of change and the new world of hybrid work.

Can you please share your top tech predictions for the next five years?

It’s difficult to specify technology trends over a five-year period simply because of how rapidly this sector evolves, especially following the global pandemic. For the near future, we see an uptake for cloud technologies, with a focus on hybrid models as regional organisations adapt to the latest technology to pave the way for economic recovery. Furthermore, with businesses striving to meet the changing expectations of the public, everything-as-a-service (XaaS) will become a strategic and operational blueprint. Modern workloads need the ability to scale on-demand to meet changing business requirements.

We also anticipate IoT proliferation and 5G to take precedence, and we’ll be seeing more data being created at the edge. The ability to analyse and act on data insights will accelerate the pace of new data-driven outcomes such as e-commerce and digital business apps. Security of devices, networks and data will also have increased focus as the world becomes more connected. Artificial Intelligence and machine learning also stand to be used in new and innovative ways, paving the way for the hyperconnected future.

How is Dell Technologies enabling regional organisations to embrace a bold digital future?

The digital future is already here, and organisations have realised the importance of leveraging technology to drive business continuity. In this critical time of change, Dell Technologies’ end-to-end product lines are enabling our customers to create remote workforces, secure critical data and scale without disruption. Across the region, we seek to become the technology industry’s most trusted advisor, providing capabilities spanning strategy development, consultative services and solutions deployment and support to help customers drive their digital transformation agenda forward.

To continue the conversation about cloud and digital transformation, visit GITEX Global! Click here to register.

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net