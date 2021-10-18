GITEX 2021: Hundred aims to make life easier for thousands of consumers and merchants

Launched earlier this year, Hundred is the UAE’s leading personalised offers search engine – a smart digital platform that gives users easy access to available offers from local and international brands and bank cards at their fingertips.

President Nitin Agarwal calls it a ‘super aggregator app’ and is excited to showcase it to a larger global audience at the GITEX Technology Week.

Speaking to ITP.net, Agarwal said: “The key highlights of our participation are showcasing the main capabilities for our flagship consumer-facing, super aggregator app. It aggregates offers from banks, offer apps, loyalty apps and merchants, and displays these on one platform in an easy-to-understand format.

“We want to demonstrate how our app gives customers easy access to personalised offers and ensures that they get direct value every time they use the Hundred app. Another key highlight will be to showcase how our app is helping thousands of local businesses to boost their sales.

“The Hundred app creates win-win situations for all our stakeholders. It’s helping the companies reach out to the most relevant target market using analytics. For merchants, we also offer the SaaS platform, which gives them almost real-time access to post offers on the platform without restrictions on offer value. This provides them a cost-effective channel to reach out to the relevant target audience using analytical insights from the app and get better ROI on their marketing expenses.”

Since its launch, Hundred has grown to include 24 banks, around 400 cards and over 100,000 offers across 20,000 outlets in various categories.

Agarwal believes his company has benefited from the need to embrace a hybrid model of working and the digital transformation that the world has been forced to adopt.

“The global marketplace is increasingly becoming hybrid and, therefore, businesses across all sectors have no choice but to focus and integrate turnkey tech innovations that are in line with this model,” said Agarwal.

“The modern consumer has become digitised and void of geographical boundaries. This means they expect a seamless digital experience regardless of where they are and which device they are using at the time. This is where super apps such as Hundred come in.

“Our ability to give consumers exactly what they are looking for by offering them a variety of need-driven services as well as allowing a uniform and individual user-experience, and not to mention providing domestic and foreign retailers ready access to the market, is appreciated by the customers.”

Speaking about the trend in his line of business, Agarwal said that super apps will become the next big thing considering that customers are tired of searching hundreds of apps to look for their solutions.

“Customers are looking for super apps, something that consolidates their requirements in one place. With so many apps on the phone, it is tedious for them to open different apps. Hundred recognises this trend and has provided a solution to show available offers in one place thus helping them avoid going to multiple websites and apps to find the offers,” he added.

“Movement from physical to digital continues. Customers want to see the offers in real time on their phones rather than on paper. Merchants want to promote their offers in real time without being restricted on the value of the offer.

“There is a growing use of data-driven analytics to drive business. Merchants are hungry to get quality and timely insights on their customer behaviour to grow their business.”

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net