GITEX 2021: Channel partners must step up to offer digital solutions, says Schneider Electric’s Michel Arres

At the sidelines of the ongoing GITEX Global, Schneider Electric’s Michel Arres called on regional channel players to skill up to benefit from the focus on digital transformation that’s driving technology spending.

Arres, who is the vice president of IT Channel and Alliances, International for Schneider Electric’s Secure Power Division, has spent the past week in the UAE engaging with the company’s regional channel, and his message is simple. “We will help our partners skill up, and we will invest in you. You must take the first step and sign up for the change,” he said.

According to Arres, this shift pertains to the data centre landscape, which was already undergoing a significant transformation before the pandemic. “Many companies have already adapted to a hybrid model, with both off and on-premise data centres. The pandemic has accelerated that transition, including with edge computing. Retailers, for example, are seeing the benefits of having servers at the edge, in their outlets.”

He noted that there are massive opportunities in this landscape. According to IDC, 51% of chief information officers across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa have either accelerated or brought forward digital roadmaps by almost a year, and 14% have brought their plans forward by two years or more.

“Our customers want system integrators who are ready to deliver now,” said Arres. “They’re reaching out to us and are asking about who can support them on maintaining remote setups and implementing cybersecurity. This is a huge opportunity for our partners, what with all of these IT changes and investments. And they have to understand how to meet the needs of customers using solutions like remote management software.”

Looking ahead, Arres’ goal is simple. He wants to convince as many channel players as possible to adapt and go digital-first. “We have so much to offer thanks to our partner programme and all the assets and the learnings that we have. We are investing in our channel partners. What we need is for them to take the first step and be ready and willing to change, and look at newer concepts such as managed services and the software that goes along with that. Many of our partners are already doing this, and we want to bring even more of the channel with us to realise all of these new business opportunities across the region.”

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net